Classes
PROJECT LEARNING TREE FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday; Salamonie Lake Interpretive/Nature Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; free workshop for teachers and families with children ages 1 to 6; registration deadline Tuesday; call 260-468-2127.
Fundraisers
CHICKEN DINNER: Hosted by Rotary Club of Huntertown; benefits One World Medics in effort to send an ambulance to Mexico; Friday at Phil’s One Stop, 1950 Copper Mine Passage; food provided by Andy’s Knockout Chicken; half chicken $8, potatoes $3 and full meal $11; to buy tickets, go to rotary-club-of-huntertown.square.site/
MANCHESTER 5K AND FUN RUN: Hosted by Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana/North Manchester; July 30; 8 a.m., 1-mile fun run, $10, $15 if register by today; 8:30 a.m., JA 5K Run/Walk, $25 if register by today; Warvel Park, 702 N. Market St., North Manchester; for more information or to register, go to secure.qgiv.com/for/2mj5afr/event/850593/
Health
RALLY 4 RECOVERY: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday; hosted by Celebrate Recovery; Fountain Park, Van Wert, Ohio; live music, community resource tables, motivational speakers.
Library
KENDALLVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Also, Limberlost branch in Rome City; will be closed today; branches will reopen Tuesday with regular hours.
Organizations
MAUMEE WATERSHED ALLIANCE: Ecology tours on Fort Wayne’s three rivers; tours designed to educate people on importance of good water quality; pontoon ride can seat 10 to 12 people; cost is $30 a ticket or $300 for a full boat; to book tour, email pontoontours@maumeewatershedalliance.org.
Seniors
SALAMONIE SENIOR LUNCHEON: Noon July 11; for ages 50 and older; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; features Reena Ramos, who will share about ACRES Land Trust; carry-in meal, and guests should bring a side dish to share, beverage and own table service; to register, call 260-468-2127.