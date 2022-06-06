Camps

CREATIVE ARTS CAMPS: University of Saint Francis Creative Arts; July 11 through 15, Summer Studio Experience for students entering 9th through 12th grades in fall, which includes either Visual Art (cost is $250) or Music Technology (cost is $125); City Strings Summer Camp, July 18 through 22, cost is $275; to register or for more information, call Molly McGowan at 399-8064 or email mmcgowan@sf.edu.

SALAMONIE LAKE YOUTH SUMMER DAY CAMP: June 16 and 17 for ages 7 to 12; DNR interpretive naturalists will work with children who will hike, participate in games, programs, crafts and water play; Salamonie Interpretive Center, Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews; $50 per child for both days, $30 for one day; register by calling 260-468-2127.

Classes

SALAMONIE PRESCHOOL: "C is for Camping" 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 15 for ages 2 to 5 and their adult; Salamonie Intrepretive Center, Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews; $2 per child; register by calling 260-468-2127.

Organizations

ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Awards banquet 7 p.m. Wednesday; speaker will be Curt Witcher on "What's New at the Genealogy Center"; register at acgsi.org/meetings.php

CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6:30 p.m. June 13; Globe Room of Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; speaker John Weaver will take about "The Impact of Coastal Forts on the Civil War."

DISORDERLY BEAR DEN: Meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; members donate teddy bears for children in trauma situations and lonely adults.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: Celebration to mark 50th anniversary of school's closing; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; CC Memorial Plaza, 130 E. Lewis St.; free admission; food and beverage trucks available; to RSVP, email celebratecc2022@gmail.com.

MARY PENROSE WAYNE CHAPTER DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: Afternoon tea to celebrate 120th anniversary; 2 p.m. Sunday in the Shields Room at History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; guest speaker will be Indiana State Regent Cheryl Baxter.

Seniors

SENIOR GAMES: Kickoff to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation's 2022 Senior Games; 10 a.m. today; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; prior to ceremony there will be a health fair from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

SENIOR LUNCHEON: Noon today; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; for ages 50 and older; speaker is Steve Johnson of Wabash County Solid Waste on Wabash River Defenders; carry-in with main dish provided and guests ask to bring a side dish and their own beverage and table service; reservations can be made by calling 260-468-2127.