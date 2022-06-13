Health
SKIN CANCER PREVENTION AND EARLY DETECTION: Hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday; presented by Dr. Robert Bednarek, dermatologsist and Mohs surgeon at Parkview Health; learn about different types of skin cancer symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention; to register, call 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org.
Organizations
TOLI SEMINAR: “At the Crossroads: Navigating the Holocaust in Indiana’s Classrooms”; today through Friday; Ahavath Sholom Synagogue in Ligonier; offered for free to educators; to register, go to www.toli.us/satellite-program/indiana/
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT: Young Entrepreneur Marketplace: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 at YLNI Farmers Market; for school-aged youth through age 21 to sell their goods and services; cost is $15 by Friday and $25 after; to register or for more information, go to jani.org/events.
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication and Leadership Training from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today; Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, Room CC1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.; for more information, go to www.toastmastersclubs.org.
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION DEKALB COUNTY: County-based community vision planning sessions; 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ashley Fire Department, 101 S. Union Ave., Ashley, and 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at Butler City Hall, 2nd Floor, 215 S. Broadway, Butler; opportunity for residents to share input on county’s vision.
