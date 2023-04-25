Q. What are the best soil amendments to improve soils for planting vegetables and landscape plants?
A. It is always difficult to name the best items because it does depend on soil types, the size of a garden, your budget and personal preferences.
It is hard to beat Canadian sphagnum peat moss as a general soil amendment in our area. It is a very acidic material, so adding it to soil can reduce the soil pH. This is great because most soils in our area are alkaline. Adding Canadian sphagnum peat allows plants to be able to absorb soil nutrients more efficiently. Canadian peat moss has tons of organic matter that can help break up clay, and improve soil drainage and also help to hold moisture when needed. Make sure to purchase Canadian sphagnum peat in bales at your garden center and avoid bags that are labeled as just “peat moss.”
Compost is also a wonderful addition to improve soil. It is important to try and find a source of fresh compost in our area if you don’t make your own. Bags of “compost” at big-box stores often contain only small amounts of actual compost. Ringgenberg’s Garten House, 17511 McNabb Road north of Leo-Cedarville, is one local source of compost. Call 489-4614.
The huge benefit of fresh compost is the microorganisms contained within the compost that are the link between available nutrients released slowly to the plant. One can top dress a garden area with one to 3 inches of compost twice a year.
Recently I have found bags of organic garden soil at a big box store. These bags contain a mix of Canadian sphagnum peat, coconut fiber and worm castings (worm composted poop). I have recommended this to anyone standing near me while I purchase many bags of this material.
Composted or aged manure is much harder to find. I have seen rotted manure sometimes offered on the Internet – usually by someone with too many chickens, cows or horses. Make sure the manure has “aged” for at least six months. The rate is about one bushel basket per 10-foot-by-10-foot area.
I like using rotted leaves as mulch in garden areas. When it rains, compost tea is distributed in the soil. There is nothing better in my opinion than to distribute fertility and microorganisms sustainably to plants in early spring.
Greensand is an option to add to soil in a smaller area. This material in mined from ocean soils. It contains nutrients and microorganisms and micronutrients that can benefit plants.
Plants utilize nutrients from the soil to grow properly. The nutrients plants used must be replaced or soils will become poorer and plants grown in such soils will year-after-year grow plants less productive and healthy. Be the gardener that replenishes the nutrients and improves the soil in a healthy sustainable fashion.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email cmcmaken@jg.net.