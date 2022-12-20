Question: I have friends who add all sorts of ingredients to the water of the Christmas tree well to supposedly make the tree fresher and last longer. What do you think?
Answer: Folks always ask about special “mixes” for the Christmas tree water that will prolong the life and freshness of the tree. Many tree farms offer their own formulas, and those are fine. Many folks want to make their own homemade mixes. Make sure to keep your homemade mix out of the reach of kids and pets.
To one gallon of water, add:
1 can of light soda (no cola)
4 teaspoons bleach
1 aspirin
Some folks add light corn syrup in place of the soda. Some also add 4 teaspoons of lemon juice or vinegar to the mixture. Never add vinegar or lemon juice and bleach directly together. I have also seen other recipes where a penny is added to the water. The cola is supposed to acidify the water and provide sugar for the plant to sustain itself. The bleach is supposed to keep bacteria and molds from forming in the water. The aspirin is supposed to promote freshness, and the copper in the penny is supposed to also prevent bacteria and mold formation.
There is no research to support the idea that your tree will last any longer using a homemade mix vs. just plain water. The primary factors in determining your tree’s freshness are: 1. Purchasing a fresh tree; 2. Making sure the original cut is clean and fresh; 3. Setting the tree up quickly in the house or keeping it cold and moist until you do; 4. Not placing the tree directly under a heat vent; and 5. Not allowing the water well to ever dry out completely.
No. 5 is very important. If your well does run dry, re-cut the tree and place it back on the stand. Evergreens quickly seal their conductive tissues when the water source dries up.
Some research suggests that aspirin can enhance growth of some species, but no research exists that proves that aspirin in tree water can prolong tree freshness.
Did you know that a Christmas tree can become completely engulfed in flames within five seconds? One website I looked at recently shows an entire room engulfed in flames within 45 seconds of the tree catching fire. LED Christmas lights use way less energy and run much cooler than standard or old-fashioned bulb lights.
Many folks are purchasing live containerized trees nowadays that are planted outside once the holiday is over. Some folks forget to pre-dig the planting hole outdoors before the ground becomes completely frozen. Cover the hole and stockpile the soil taken from the hole in the garage. If possible, do not keep the live tree in the house more than a week
Common sense always prevails. Make sure to enjoy your holiday season and make it a safe one also. Keeping your tree fresh will allow everyone to relax and enjoy the friends and family that make the holiday season so special.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.