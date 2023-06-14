Hotel Tango Distillery announced it will be closing its Fort Wayne tasting room July 1.
“After a few tough years of trying to weather the storm of COVID, inflation, and the requirement preventing self distribution, we have made the hard decision to close the tasting room,” a social media post states.
The local tasting opened in January 2020 as HT2. It was later rebranded as Hotel Tango Fort Wayne in 2021.
In addition to closing the tasting room at 10212 Chestnut Plaza Drive, Hotel Tango is closing a location in Zionsville.
Indiana’s three-tier alcohol system states that alcohol producers such as wineries, breweries and distilleries cannot sell their products directly to retailers and restaurants. Instead, their products must be distributed by a wholesaler.
Hotel Tango produces bourbon, vodka and gin, and its products are available in 25 states and on 120 military bases around the world.
More cookies coming
Get ready cookie lovers! A second location of the insanely popular Crumbl Cookies will open this week.
The new store will open Friday at 433 Coliseum Blvd. W., near Wing Stop.
Crumbl Cookie has gained popularity for its innovative flavors, such as chocolate chip, sugar, snickerdoodle and a rotating selection of specialty flavors like Nutella sea salt, chilled sugar or caramel popcorn. The brand has also become known for its visually appealing packaging and the experience it provides to cookie enthusiasts.
For the first five days, customers will be able to place orders in-person only. Starting June 21, delivery, curbside pickup, and catering options will be available.
Operating hours for the store will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
The first Crumbl Cookie location in the city opened on Thomas Road in December.
2 spots opening soon
While there’s no official opening, two local spots are in the beginning stages of serving the public.
In Promenade Park, teds snack + bar is hosting a preview week. Hours will be noon to 8 p.m. today and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The snack bar will offer quick bites including sandwiches, grab-and-go salads and drinks. In addition, it will serve shaved ice. April McCampbell, manager of communications for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, said a grand opening announcement will be made in the next couple weeks.
Sassie’s Sweets and Coffee Boutique, 9912 Illinois Road, is in the pilot stage of its opening. An extension of Krysta Young’s downtown bakery, the sweets boutique menu features espresso drinks, baked goods, ice cream and ready-made cakes. It is expected to be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week.
New Baba’s coming
According to signs on the window, Baba’s Steak and Lemonade will open a new location on the city’s south side. The restaurant will be in the former Hardee’s at Rudisill Boulevard and South Calhoun Street.
There are currently three locations in the city – East State Boulevard, South Anthony Boulevard and North Wells Street.
The menu includes gyros, burgers, Philly steak sandwiches and fish baskets.
Movie at Jebi’s
Jebi’s Ice Cream in downtown Roanoke is hosting a movie night this weekend.
Seating will begin at 8 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Eyecare Associates of Roanoke, 270 N. Main St.
The featured film will be “Encanto,” which will begin at dusk.
Jebi’s will be open until 9:30 p.m. so you can get your favorite scoops before the film begins.
