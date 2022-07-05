Allen Circuit Court

Bristow -- Carrie Rachel and Michael Patrick

Parks -- Theresa and Philip

Drabenstot -- Anna-Maria C. and Ethan L.

Tyler -- Mikayla R. and Daniel J. Baron Sr.

Hathaway -- Tracy Jr. and Neysa

Smith -- Britany and Jon Erik

Turack -- Denise Jo and Steven Wayne Sr.

Harshbarger-Snyder -- Ashten and Brennan Scott Simpson

Morris -- Dorthy Mae and Willie Jr.

Bair McMacken -- Amber and Valerie

Lopez -- Joel Sanchez and Valerie Ann Sanchez

Min -- Ma Htwe and La

Rayburn -- Michael and Danielle

McFarren -- Tamara and Timothy

Allen Superior Court

Ruiz -- Stacey L. and Michael D.

Mccoy -- Ebony and Johnnie Jones

Castillo -- Elizabeth Sanchez and Amado Velazquez

Downing -- Tiera and Zachery

Meyer -- Cassandra and Blake

Burkhart -- Brandy and Richard Jr.

McClain -- Tamra A. and Michael A.

Pierre-Louis -- Victoria E. and Richard

Stewart -- Dedra and Hyland

Sanavongsay -- Bounmy and Baneyen

Kimbriel -- Arnon Kenneth and Gricelda Sarina

Neely -- Charlene and Brian Robinson

Yates -- Carmen and Meredith Battles

Fink -- Aubrey and Victor

Durnell -- Aubury and Scott

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.