Allen Circuit Court
Bristow – Carrie Rachel and Michael Patrick
Parks – Theresa and Philip
Drabenstot – Anna-Maria C. and Ethan L.
Tyler – Mikayla R. and Daniel J. Baron Sr.
Hathaway – Tracy Jr. and Neysa
Smith – Britany and Jon Erik
Turack – Denise Jo and Steven Wayne Sr.
Harshbarger-Snyder – Ashten and Brennan Scott Simpson
Morris – Dorthy Mae and Willie Jr.
Bair McMacken – Amber and Valerie
Lopez – Joel Sanchez and Valerie Ann Sanchez
Min – Ma Htwe and La
Rayburn – Michael and Danielle
McFarren – Tamara and Timothy
Allen Superior Court
Ruiz – Stacey L. and Michael D.
Mccoy – Ebony and Johnnie Jones
Castillo – Elizabeth Sanchez and Amado Velazquez
Downing – Tiera and Zachery
Meyer – Cassandra and Blake
Burkhart – Brandy and Richard Jr.
McClain – Tamra A. and Michael A.
Pierre-Louis – Victoria E. and Richard
Stewart – Dedra and Hyland
Sanavongsay – Bounmy and Baneyen
Kimbriel – Arnon Kenneth and Gricelda Sarina
Neely – Charlene and Brian Robinson
Yates – Carmen and Meredith Battles
Fink – Aubrey and Victor
Durnell – Aubury and Scott
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.