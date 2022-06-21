Allen Circuit Court

Andersen – Audrey Taryn and Sean Michael

Townsend – Brian T. and Nina

Krinn – Daniel C. and Julie L. Carboni-Krinn

Fesler – Jessica and Zachary

Deville – Deanna and Billy

Ahmat – Ahmat Ali and Souad Ahmat Goni

Baumgartner – Brian L. and Lisa M.

High – Jeremy D. and Crystal N.

McLeish – Beth B. and Justin W.

Equite – Reyna M. Villagran and Jose R. Lardizabal Martinez

Anderson – Joshua and Cortney

Bradley – Rachel M. and Jeremiah J.

Patel – Jhanvi and Sanjay Sonani

Shepherd – Napoleon L. and Stephanie A.

Luchies – Peggy J. and Thomas H.

Evans – Aubri and Malychy

Kenemore – Darin D. and Stephanie Mae Lindsey-Kenemore

Allen Superior Court

Brooks – Audrey Nicole and Gregory Charles

Nelson – Lisa and Derek

Spangler – Shannon and Anthony

Kreps – Kristina and Jaegar

Romero – Robert III and Yamili Jaurez-Romero

Schnelker – Herman M. and Darla R.

Harris – Lisa R. and Raymond “Ray” Harris Jr.

Infante – Cori L. and Gabriel E.

Postlethwait – Kenneth and Rebecca

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.