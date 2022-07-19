Allen Circuit Court

Spangler – Shelby and Phillip Nelson

Sain – David and Kisha

Goddard – Matthew and Anne

Madarang – Kelly A. and Jerum

Spencer – Michael W. and Jody L.

Roman – Emiley J. and

Anthony W.

DeSantiago – Asia and Abraham

Linsky – Marcia L. and Thomas A.

Lockett – Courtney and Christopher

Vanwagner – Ronnishya and Matthew

Kilgore – Chris L. and Sheilah

Mikel – Randy and Patricia

Gawel – Susanne R. and Mark Steven Sr.

Harper – Justin D. and Abigail M.

Krouse – Luke D. and Kathleen K.

Hall – Clarissa J. and Christopher White

Allen Superior Court

Pearson – Jessica and Charles

Green – Ashley N. and Daniel R.

Bemer – Jessica C. and Ryan M. Shaffer

Neal – Ryan and Anna M. Feliciano

Paul – Benjamin and Haley Nicole

Martinez – Erika and Juan Jose Coronado

Updike – Kelly L. and Christopher K.

Gibbs – Danielle L. and

Clyde M.

Eagleson – Theodore and Rachel

Hannie – Jessica I. and

Wendy Reeves

Ecenbarger – Shannon M. and Aaron L.

Owen – Susan Joan and William Conrad Phillips Sr.

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.