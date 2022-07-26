Allen Circuit Court
Vogel – Eric and Angela R. K.
Hall – Clarissa J. and Christopher White
Coleman – Jamel Irby Sr. and Keyara Turner
Thomas – Craig and Taquilla
Mi – Shwe and Ali Gyi
Holifield – Corrie and Danny Jr.
Lewis – Ryan A. and Mary E.
Partin – Makayla Anne-Marie and Joseph Junior Gurnoe Jr.
Del Priore – Mark A. and Sara L. Donley
Phan – Phuc Diem Bach Lam and Huy Anh Dien
Thorne – Gavin and Samantha
Falbe – William R. and Jean M. Williamson
Caudill – Bennie and Cathy Sizemore-Caudill
Rangel – Jose Gabriel Davila and Concepcion Guadalupe Alcantar Linaldi
Allen Superior Court
Brunson – Daniel and Cori
Bowers – Alice and Troy
Wilson – Jenifer L. and Christopher David
Filler – Wesley and Becky
Meriweather – Isiah Jr. and Yolanda Jones
Gaerte – Autumn Nicole and Alec David Smith
Bray – Rachel Louise and Calvin Jr.
Raymer – Miranda Kaye and Angela E.
Beier – Mya Nasira Desiree and Rebecca Lynn
Booker – John D. Jr. and Juanita
