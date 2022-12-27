Allen Circuit Court

Castrejon – Brandi Rose and Rey David

Collins – Bethany and Russell

John Burley – John and Kendra

Christensen – Courtney and Andrew

Kittredge – Thomas G. and Krista A.

Ritter – Richard F. Jr. and Hui Liu

Powell – Tamra and Joshua

Halilovic – Hasib and Resida

Hansen – Christina A. and David

Wolfe – Jacob and Kendell

Gonzalez – Sevanna D. and Juan A. Gonzalez Diaz

Allen Superior Court

Burns – Sara A. and Timothy J.

Ferrier – Annie M. and Braidon M.

Helire – Dontay Emmanuel and Kellcey Alexandra

Webb – Mark D. and Stacy R.

Riggle – Joshua T. and Rachel M. Engels

Oo – Tin Mama and Thein Moe

Yusof – Osman and Thet Yusof

Rosenogle – Jill Lynette and Wayne Steven

Perez – Amber and Ernest Jr.

Payne – Teresa A. and Michael S.

Robinson – Kayla and Darnell

Diss – Edward L. and Sandra Jane

LeShore – James L. and Jeannie Colon

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.