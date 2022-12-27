Allen Circuit Court
Castrejon – Brandi Rose and Rey David
Collins – Bethany and Russell
John Burley – John and Kendra
Christensen – Courtney and Andrew
Kittredge – Thomas G. and Krista A.
Ritter – Richard F. Jr. and Hui Liu
Powell – Tamra and Joshua
Halilovic – Hasib and Resida
Hansen – Christina A. and David
Wolfe – Jacob and Kendell
Gonzalez – Sevanna D. and Juan A. Gonzalez Diaz
Allen Superior Court
Burns – Sara A. and Timothy J.
Ferrier – Annie M. and Braidon M.
Helire – Dontay Emmanuel and Kellcey Alexandra
Webb – Mark D. and Stacy R.
Riggle – Joshua T. and Rachel M. Engels
Oo – Tin Mama and Thein Moe
Yusof – Osman and Thet Yusof
Rosenogle – Jill Lynette and Wayne Steven
Perez – Amber and Ernest Jr.
Payne – Teresa A. and Michael S.
Robinson – Kayla and Darnell
Diss – Edward L. and Sandra Jane
LeShore – James L. and Jeannie Colon
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.