Allen Circuit Court

Surrett – Allison and Austin

Brammell – Lindsey and Erik Escarraman

Lindberg – Michael T. and Taylor Rose Marie Albertson

Brand – Levi W. and Danielle R.

Aldridge – Tana R. and Nik E.

Hatch – Doris and Stacey

Allen Superior Court

Taylor – Kailey and Richard

Collins – Joshua Allan and Danielle Marie

Scobey – James J. and Jacquelyn N.

Cutting – Madaleine Shay and Morgan

Truman – Kirsten Alyssa Huber and Brandon Nicholas

Salmons – Trinity-Cadence and Benjamin

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.