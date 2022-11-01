Allen Circuit Court

Wilson – Christopher D. and Jen

Benz – Amanda Rae and Joel Michael

Siri – Victor and Amanda

Mustard – David M. and Quinley A.

Pifer – Amanda and Christopher

Ellenwood – Kayla and Andrew Rumsey

Molenda – Bess and Stephen Brittain

Rothgeb – Kevin R. and Kelly J.

Minnix – Charles A. and Kristi K.

Andrade – Leonor and Jose A. Martinez

Anderson – Gilbert W. and Ellen P.

LeBeau – Erik Michael and Amanda Renee

McKay – Loretta L. and Tyson T.

Huber – DeAnn Moriarty and Maxwel Joseph

Allen Superior Court

Huddleston – Jermaine and Andrea

Phillips-Carteaux – Wathina and Brad Carteaux

Harman – Jessica and Ignacio Hernandez-Valencia

Filip – Nichole F. and John E.

Davis – Jacqueline and Anthony

Childs – Angelic and Steven

Guerrero Serrano – Blanca and Mario Lovato

Feaster – Skylar and Julia Pasko

Luna – Nancy and Orlando Gabriel Herrera-Cruz

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.