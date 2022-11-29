Allen Circuit Court
Lovell – Romy N. and Rowdy C. Ricky
Wilson – Sabra N. and Christopher A.
Ellis – Lynell and Vincent
Schwartz – Tia and Joseph
Bishop – Darlene D. and Mark Alan
Swe – Myint and Khin Sandaraye
Green – Kyrstin and Matthew
McConahay – Michael J. and Erica C.
McGill – Jennifer and Blake Huffman
Sewell – Shawn J. and Vickie L.
Benson – Alexandria R. and Nicholas E.
Jarvis – Denise Marie and Brian W.
Graham – Leah and Bradley Snyder
Gainey – Gretta and David L.
Allen Superior Court
Dubose – Chaunice and Donte Jordan
Burgess – Eric C. and Patricia M. Gwin
Colley – Joseph and Meghan
Koogler – Presley T. and Christopher
Orellana-Mendez – Nilson J. and Nayeli Ozaeta
Garbison – Tabitha and Miguel Sr.
Stamper – Robert W. and Eric Charles Westrick
Jackson – James and Jacquelyn Moore
Bates – Christiana and Johnathon G.
Burnett – Brittany and Joshua
Roseberry – John Thomas and Lindsay Rae
Wallace – Mary A. N. and Preston M.
Vorndran – Moriah and Ian
Bee – Aisha and Hassan Rahim
Cabeen – Robert and Nicole
Combs – Keisha and Ceiarra
Hartke – Olivia and Timothy
Gardner – Mary K. and Michael L. Wells
Taylor – Anthony and Samara
Cole – Paula J. and Gregory M.
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.