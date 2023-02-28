Allen County Circuit Court
Hollis – Christina and John
Johnson – Monique and Garrett
Boxell – Robert and Laura Sanford
Ortiz Gonzalez – Marco R. and Rosa F. Castro Blacio
Pebley – Holly A. and James L. Ayers
Dambra – John G. III and Christina J.
Shelton – Chadwick T. and Christina S.
Adams – McGraw and TeQuea
Williams – Shirley R. and Square J.
Johnson – Hailey V. and Vince L.
Rinehart – Phillip R. and Jessica
Allen County Superior Court
Parrish – Cassie and Derrick
Bradford – Amy R. and Michael D.
Klaus – Vanessa and Matthew
Stephenson – Adam and Ashley
Arreola – Alma R. and Ramon Castillo-Guerrero
Chalfant – Shane and Kayla Curtin
Ma – Ha Li and Soe Nay Zar
Mullanax – Mason Glenn and Reanna Nicole
Brown – Chinita L. and Robert E.
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.