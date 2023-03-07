Allen County Circuit Court
Cly – Megan and Geoffrey
Burelison – John T. and Amy M.
Lauer – Jenee A. and Jonathan E.
Garcia-Romero – Jasmyne and Bricio
Senter – Mona and Edward
McAfee – Christopher Worth and Nell Kathleen
Zuver – Whitney Leann and Ryan Adam
Jackson – Kenya and Amanda
Nguyen – Michelle and Hoang
Chaney – Whitney Cole and Kyle Robert
Thomas – Lloyd H. and Marion P.
Negron – Kaylynn and Jose
Berta – Janet and Thomas R. Sr.
Aleman – Sheridan L. and Edgar Emmanuel Aleman Orozco
Leach – Lisa M. and Gregory E.
Mason – Shellie Renae and Kevin Allen Eugene
Allen County Superior Court
Ayala – Rene Ranco and Jeniva Lynn Harms
Johnson – Aaron and Ashton Noelle Brown
Grim – Michelle and David
Kruse – Sarah and Aaron
Nielsen – Alexja J. and Derek Richard Glenn
Wall – Rex and Angela
Ferrell – Jeremy Jon and Kelly Ann
Hallock – Chelsea C. and Cody L. Springer
Wilson – Jessica J. and Robert A.
Neloms – Marquita and Kenneth
Wright – Kathy E. and Chester Underwood
Dykehouse – Timothy Andrew and Jacqueline Sue
Baker – Alton and Jason Taylor
Brewer – Catherine and Henry
Cocks – Joshua W. and Hayley E. Johnson
Anderson – Amber N. and Daniel G. Jr.
Kamler – Kimberly J. and Kevin
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461–8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.