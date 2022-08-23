Allen Circuit Court

Freyre – Jody and Javier

Rosselot – Lisa A. and Nicolas S.

Robinson – SeAndra and Micheal

Carpenter – Yaro and Branden

Hanson – James A. and Jennifer A.

Bennett – David Alan and Elizabeth Marie Krause

Anguiano – Maria and Zechariah C. Hill

Christoffersen – Cheryl and Jeffrey

Allen Superior Court

Coleman – Jennifer and Jacob

Ely – Ashley and Kevin Hovey

Scheumann – Ashton M. and Cody J.

Vazquez – Mario Raul and Amanda F.

Mhoon – LaVetra and Arthur

Brownlee – Gene Jr. and Linda M.

Alexander – Cynthia and Loutonia

Harrold – Caprice and Scott

Davey – Maureen Lynn McShane and Neil Robert

Lemon – Alissa and Joshua

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.