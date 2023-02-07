Allen County Circuit Court
Deville – Annemarie and Adam
Costello – Jordon K. and Taylor L.
Yockum – Christopher Sr. and Deborah
Ortega – Jaime and Amanda Nicole
Thatcher – Clyde J. and Angela J. Villanueva
Arnold – Anthony and Angela
Kamp – Pamara and Benjamin
Reyes – Yesmin and Israel Pancardo
Ruiz Perez – Maidet and Javier Ruiz Quintana
Crawford – Natonya and Jeremy Hill
Herport – Taylor and Caleb Hough
Hough – Caleb and Taylor Herport
Stieglitz – Monica S. and Justin H.
Banush – Bradley and Joy
Todd – Cory and Abigale Lutes
Meeks – Wendy Renee and Ronald Gene Huston
Wilmont – Roderick and Andrea Nicole Hill
Stilley – Alexis and Tyler
Allen County Superior Court
Hire – Jill M. and Mathew G.
Jones – Brittany Kelley and Aric
Branning – Casey Deanna and Gregory Michael
Harjo – Andrew and Akeisha
Brooks – Kevin M. and Andrea L.
Lindsey – Thomas James and Karrie Anna Robinson
Crews-Wright – Kiyla and Isaac Wright
Herrera – Blanca and Marvin Hernandez
Oechsle – Eric and Erin
Rice – Kimberly and Clinton
Beamon – Elessar E. and Patricia A.
Turner – Lamont and Joyce Ann
Maier – Kadie and Aaron Buckland
Current – Timothy J. and Dustin D.
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.