Allen County Circuit Court

Deville – Annemarie and Adam

Costello – Jordon K. and Taylor L.

Yockum – Christopher Sr. and Deborah

Ortega – Jaime and Amanda Nicole

Thatcher – Clyde J. and Angela J. Villanueva

Arnold – Anthony and Angela

Kamp – Pamara and Benjamin

Reyes – Yesmin and Israel Pancardo

Ruiz Perez – Maidet and Javier Ruiz Quintana

Crawford – Natonya and Jeremy Hill

Herport – Taylor and Caleb Hough

Hough – Caleb and Taylor Herport

Stieglitz – Monica S. and Justin H.

Banush – Bradley and Joy

Todd – Cory and Abigale Lutes

Meeks – Wendy Renee and Ronald Gene Huston

Wilmont – Roderick and Andrea Nicole Hill

Stilley – Alexis and Tyler

Allen County Superior Court

Hire – Jill M. and Mathew G.

Jones – Brittany Kelley and Aric

Branning – Casey Deanna and Gregory Michael

Harjo – Andrew and Akeisha

Brooks – Kevin M. and Andrea L.

Lindsey – Thomas James and Karrie Anna Robinson

Crews-Wright – Kiyla and Isaac Wright

Herrera – Blanca and Marvin Hernandez

Oechsle – Eric and Erin

Rice – Kimberly and Clinton

Beamon – Elessar E. and Patricia A.

Turner – Lamont and Joyce Ann

Maier – Kadie and Aaron Buckland

Current – Timothy J. and Dustin D.

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.