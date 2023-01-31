Allen County Circuit Court
Washington – Candace and Alvin Jeffreys Jr.
Shaw – Jeremiah Joseph and Crystal Lynn
Diaz – Gabriella Pauline and Fernando Calderon Flores
Spencer – Cowasiky Lashun and Aimee Mae
Masel – Cindy and Thomas
Cooper – Justin and William Andrews
Martinez – Cynthia L. and Jose G.
Pence – Allison and Joseph
Jiminez – Marcus A. and Melissa A.
Moore – Robbiel and Andrea Gonzalez
Allen County District Court
Milentis – Anna C. and Alexander
Bell – Angela D. and Justin C.
Werling – Lindsey Rae and Thomas Joseph
Newlin – Shanea and Amber
Boone – Arvis A. and Aaron L.
Wallace – Somer and Khiry
Resch–Gardner – Charlene and John Gardner
Jones – Katherine Vaye and Michael Aubrey
Villa–Ojeda – Matias and Ian J. Barnes
Farrar – Alexis Morgan and Emanuel Jesus Victor Zapata
Ryan – Isreah Nicole and Kristina Ann
Sutherland – Nicholas and Alyssa G.
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461–8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.