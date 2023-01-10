Allen Circuit Court

Beck – Teya B. and Dillon R.

Lopez – Sonja and Cesar

Adams – Chanele M. and Michael

Stephens – Kara J. and Joshua S.

Bourounis – Petros and Georgia

Geuea – Hannah C. and Jeremiah L.

Blakesley – Andrey and Christie L. Hall

Cottier – Emily and Jaime

Howell – Heather R. and Michael T.

Gatton – Robert D. and Leesa A.

Felix – Deshandra and Horace Burnett

Micklitsch – Cathy and Jon

Alexander – Kenneth and Chinia

Allen Superior Court

Calderon – Ashley and Juan

Sink – Mona L. and Douglas A.

Shermer – Chad M. and Cassie R Buzzard

Goddard – Phillip DAngelo and Christiana George

Johnson – Catherine and Aike Lone

Ball – June and Larry J.

Beasley – April and MyQuel

Robinson – Benjamin J. and Stephanie N.

Wallace – Dax C. and Ann M.

Rhea – Melissa L. and Charles B.

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.