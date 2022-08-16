Allen Circuit Court
Faurote – Rianne and Jose Ramirez Lopez
Johnson – John E. Jr. and Candace J.
Ramsey – Jon David and Stephanie Ann
Thompson – Issac and Paw Soe
Panyard – Ashley and Travis
Allen – Sarah C. and William David Bender
Lapham – Amanda and Keith Brown
Anderson – Hollie and Jason
Renno – Katelyn and Jacob
Schlatter – Chad and Brandy
Bullock – Stacy K. and Michael L.
Lewis – Denise and Gabriel Feldman
Gnissien – Wekieta and Daouda Ouattara
Pearson – Sarah E. and Steven R.
Ramirez – Erwin Miguel Perez and Mirna Yolanda Muralles Chocon
Winther – Shelli and Jon
Slusser – Brittany and Jordan
Resor – Jody Rene and Norman A.
Allen Superior Court
Westendorf – Bruce and Nichole
Schwarz – Michelle and Evan
Washington – Marc Allan and Waddisha Lashae
Schane – Caleb M. and Olivia A.
Grant – Christopher and Keisha
Smith – Delaware and Matthew Knox
Berkey – Scott and Tiffany Lisa
Weikart – Paula and Ted Edward Geisleman
Hampshire – Sandra and Donald Jr.
Bender – William D. and Sarah C. Allen
Baughman – Chad and Katie
Runco – Kathleen M. and Heriberto A. P. Garcia
Rodrigues – Sarah and Teofilo
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.