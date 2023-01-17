Allen County Circuit Court

Strickler – Amanda J. and Mark Daniel

Richwine – Lauren L. and Philip J.

Revolorio – Hugo and Annabelle

Hooks – Jesse L. and Claire

Alphabet – JoyAnn and David Zacchetti

Pinedo – Kaitlin D. and Andrew W.

Weber – Breana and Ryan Scott

Godoy – Jenniffer and Daniel

Orosco-Hernandez – Eugenia Maribel and Carlos Vazquez

Byers – LaQuinta and Richard

Hartgrove – Laura and Robert

Aguilar – Esteban Villeda and Gladys Beatriz Oliva Chajon

Hill – Terri M. and Michael D.

Allen County District Court

Smith – Cedrick Fontenett and Tiffany Rochelle

Hammond – Tameka and Timothy Jr.

Wilson – Victoria G. and Samantha

Middaugh – Corlitha and Gerald

Kelsaw – Carelton J. and Renee S.

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.