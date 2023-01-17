Allen County Circuit Court
Strickler – Amanda J. and Mark Daniel
Richwine – Lauren L. and Philip J.
Revolorio – Hugo and Annabelle
Hooks – Jesse L. and Claire
Alphabet – JoyAnn and David Zacchetti
Pinedo – Kaitlin D. and Andrew W.
Weber – Breana and Ryan Scott
Godoy – Jenniffer and Daniel
Orosco-Hernandez – Eugenia Maribel and Carlos Vazquez
Byers – LaQuinta and Richard
Hartgrove – Laura and Robert
Aguilar – Esteban Villeda and Gladys Beatriz Oliva Chajon
Hill – Terri M. and Michael D.
Allen County District Court
Smith – Cedrick Fontenett and Tiffany Rochelle
Hammond – Tameka and Timothy Jr.
Wilson – Victoria G. and Samantha
Middaugh – Corlitha and Gerald
Kelsaw – Carelton J. and Renee S.
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.