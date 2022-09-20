Allen Circuit Court

Castillo – Randi and Carlos A. Jr.

Ervin – Kenneth D. and Julie R.

Harris – Evelyn and Paul Peart

Wilmont – Roderick and Andrea Nicole Hill

Miser – Amanda L. and Forest J.

Brubaker – Robert C. and Kate L.

Underwood – Dalan and Tanzania Anderson

Harber – Jessica and Chad

Tyo – Sarah Corrine and David Scott Alan

Bryan – Jackie and Patrick Cesars

Allen Superior Court

Booker – Jakquel and Shellby Cline

Stanley – Danielle N. and Cody W. Givens

McCann – Laura and Jose Herrera

Dilk – Lindsey Kayla and Michael Stuart Morgan

Ray – Misty Marie and Albert Paul Villareal

Lytle – Heather L. and Christopher D.

Koeneman – Amanda and Benjamin

Somers – Karen and James

Schleining – Corey M. and Shannon E.

Cooper – Sybrena D. and Anthony J. Threatt

Miller – Tracy and Jamarr

Wearley – Diana Jean and Bruce Allen

Adkison – Jo Anne and Gary

Wilson – Arika Inez and Brian Lewis

Kurtz – Cassie R. and Marshall R.

Camacho-Guijarro – Jesus Alfredo and Ana Guadalupe Zarragoza-Serrano

Buena – Raul J. Jr. and Andrea C.

Smith – Joshua M. and Christina E.

Gerbers – Jennifer Ann and Cory Lynn

Hamman – Zachary and Alyssa

Redd – Ashley and Elijah

Hasch – Jeffery and Erin

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.