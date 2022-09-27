Allen Circuit Court
Fender – Jeffrey B. and Honey B.
McCurdy – Sara and Ryan
VanZile – Alicia and Adam
Schwartz Harrison – Deanna L. and Brent Harrison
Smith – Aulora and Jason
Staples – Daniel James and Mary Keila
Busbee – Staesha M. and Benjimen S.
Gallant – Rebecca Courtney and Joshua David
Coleman – Lindsey Delaine and Jeffrey Allen
Armstrong – April M. and Willis E.
Schafer – Joseph and Charlotte
Peters – Amy R. and John A.
Liu – Xuexin and Cody David Thomas
Vanderbosch – Stephanie and Joshua D.
Adair – Jon P. and Angela N. Phillips
Allen Superior CourtDunlap – Herbert W. and Lynnette S.
Cordes – Nicole and Bryan
McQuillan – Lynel M. and Joseph M.
Bradley – Bethany and Devin S.
Rios – Jessica and Felipe
Cowing – Ralph O. and Johnelle R.
Woodward – Robert and Lakreisha
Baker – Courtney and Kerry Brock
Schwartz – Sheila Rose and Herbert Eugene
Markle – Adalyn and Austin Mannan
Hampshire – Carrie and Brandon Kidd
Rogan – Christina Marie and Antonio Donyelle
Johnson-Collins – Kyndal J. and Haley S.
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.