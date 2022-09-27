Allen Circuit Court

Fender – Jeffrey B. and Honey B.

McCurdy – Sara and Ryan

VanZile – Alicia and Adam

Schwartz Harrison – Deanna L. and Brent Harrison

Smith – Aulora and Jason

Staples – Daniel James and Mary Keila

Busbee – Staesha M. and Benjimen S.

Gallant – Rebecca Courtney and Joshua David

Coleman – Lindsey Delaine and Jeffrey Allen

Armstrong – April M. and Willis E.

Schafer – Joseph and Charlotte

Peters – Amy R. and John A.

Liu – Xuexin and Cody David Thomas

Vanderbosch – Stephanie and Joshua D.

Adair – Jon P. and Angela N. Phillips

Allen Superior CourtDunlap – Herbert W. and Lynnette S.

Cordes – Nicole and Bryan

McQuillan – Lynel M. and Joseph M.

Bradley – Bethany and Devin S.

Rios – Jessica and Felipe

Cowing – Ralph O. and Johnelle R.

Woodward – Robert and Lakreisha

Baker – Courtney and Kerry Brock

Schwartz – Sheila Rose and Herbert Eugene

Markle – Adalyn and Austin Mannan

Hampshire – Carrie and Brandon Kidd

Rogan – Christina Marie and Antonio Donyelle

Johnson-Collins – Kyndal J. and Haley S.

