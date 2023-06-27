Allen County Circuit Court

Brewer – Melissa K. and Bret G.

Sirken – Adam W. and Holly J. Hullinger-Sirken

Easterday – Patrick Scott and Pamela Ann

Moe – Snow and Kyaw S. Aung

Hambrock – Helen M. and Christopher L.

Granzow – Daniel and Leeann

Hardy – Jordin and Britton

Munguia – Melody A. and Rjelio Munguia

Duarte – Gladys and Samuel Duarte Mira

Lauber – Brian Jude and Kimberly Dawn

Weiss – Elizabeth and Nicholas

Wall – Shannon M. and Jordan A.

Shoemaker – Andrew S. and Shella B.

Wu – Moonflower and John Edward Resch

Allen County Superior Court

Watson – Heather R. and Anthony D.

Tevis – Alixis and Mason

Washington – Monique and Antwone Sr.

Tejares – Janeth and Winston B. Matria

Derrick – Cordell and Tonya Upchurch

Stewart – Fate T. and Jenelle

Dutton – Heather M. and Jorge Vargas

Johnson – Lauren and Nathan

Navarrete – Danica C. and John W. Sproat

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.