Allen County Circuit Court
Jones – Aric Allen Sr. and Brittany Elizabeth Kelley
Irby – Gregory Jr. and Joycandra
Schmidt – Eric J. and Ashley M.
Ali – Stephanie and Mohammad
Hollister – Porshia and Justin
Linsky – Amanda Marie and John Mark McAllister
Menkir – Tina Lynn and Ashenafi
Pazder – Kathe M and Thomas M.
Hinton – Erin Danielle and Zackary Michael
Latta – Esther Ruth and Daniel Ryan
Williams – James and DaShay
Rodriquez – Elsa Salgado and Abimael Galan Vasquez
Kiger – Craig R. and Lorraine B.
Cummings – Alexandra and Jervan
Davis – Peggy and Edward
Ko – Myint and Naw Hnin Hnin Mu
Atkins – Victoria L. and Thomas M.
Allen County Superior Court
Lopez – Maria Guadalupe Lopez and Omar Magana Pizano
Kasongo – Angele Mbiethi and Archange Michel M.
Aschliman – Tamra Lea and Vince James
Ellison – Brenda and Jon
Warren – Ashley and Randy Holland Jr.
Emley – Benjamin and Melissa
Arreola – Adela Castro and Juan Romero Sanchez
Starnes – Tamara D. and Kenneth Gerald
Bodner – Marion L. and Elliot JW Boulous
VanDeVelde – Joy M. and Christopher J.
Edgeman – Taylor J. and Shelbie L.
Nyunt – Daw Khin and Khun Thurein Oo
Mehic – Behiudin and Mejra Vrtic
Springer – Paul Wayne and Annette Anna
Stayer – Jamie Lee and Misty Sue
Cardona – Manah and Daniel Lundman
Reece – Krystle and Jerry
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.