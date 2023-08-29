Allen County Circuit Court
Wissing – Nathan R. and Jessey M.
DeSanro – Julia and Harrison
Salim – Mohamad and Mi Mi
Gallagher – Heidy E. and David L.
Molter – Rebecca and Timothy
Gatchel – Joseph Clark and Korine Lee
Robinson – DeVana and Randolph Jr.
Frauenknecht – Jessica K. and Sarah E. Soule
Roberts – Michele and Bart
Noggle – Jeffery Bryan and Deborah Lee
Holam – Freeman and Veronica Lovett
Liu – Guchen and Katlyn R. Gibbs
Allen County Superior Court
Brammer – Justin and Candace M.
Andrae – Maribel Sanchez and Miguel Romero Chaparro
Mertz – Susan E. and Darrin J.
Osmun – Desiree and Sarah
Gass – Sara Kathleen and Eric Alan
Mullins – Billie Jo and Ricky James
Kanning – Jack and Ashley
Lynn Jenkins – Sonya and Jessica
Khan – Omar Khan Bin Nur Ahadiat and Htay Htay
Babu – None Ashwin Suresh and Lizeth Martinez
Payne – Dontae and Stacey
Thompson – Rachel Elizabeth and James Andrew
Stump – Trisha A. and James
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.