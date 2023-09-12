Allen County Circuit Court

Villatoro – Elizabeth and Samuel J.

Middleton – Megan E. and Duane E.

Gray – Kenneth Earl Jr. and Raynika Brown

Fardink – Amnesty and Paul

Zoretich – Jessica and Michael

McCarthy – Andrew J. and Sarah M.

Yoder – Amy E. and Jeffery R.

Hull – Aleesha and Yannick Petnkeu

Fatima – Talat and Tariq K. Sami

Williams – Richard A. and Tammy S.

Carpenter – Paul and Shannon Stetler

Clifford – Joseph W. Jr. and Cathleen J.

Correas – Alejandro A. Gomez and Carmelina Z.

Schwab – Luke Patrick and Kayla Marie

Peart – Xuxa and Djerry Jean Baptiste

Dewitt – Daniel and Helen J.

Espinola – Tammy L. and Jose L.

Allen County Superior Court

Bratton – Amanda and Cameron

Jewell – Kimberly N. and Matthew J. Minnick

Fakoya – Olugbenga Oluseun and Temitope Linda

Harvey – Brent and Neli

La – Ja Me and Muang Zaw

Bennett – Shelby and Carolina Arellano

Perrin – Carl and Alexis

Sanders – Tracie Rochelle and Minard Leroy

Bienz – Scott R. and Tracey R.

Wright – Krystal L. and James O. Jr.

Cave – Angela M. and Brian E.

Roe – Lori D. and Paris

Washington – Nekea and Sammuel Lee Shelton

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.