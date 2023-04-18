Allen County Circuit Court

Lightfoot – Jason Alexander and Olivia Denae

Trim – Monica S. and James A.

Toledo – Victor L. Sr. and Lorena J.

Till – Daniel R. and Kristen N.

Reish – Jacob and Amy

Ankenbruck – Michael W. and Lacie S.

Walker – Brian Dean and Katherine Eden

Manojlovic – Alexis and Brandon Ramirez

Ritchie – Emily Catherine and Radney Wayne

Rice – Chad and John Perry Yingling III

Budnichenko – Volodymyr A. and Jasmine M. M.

Pawar – Muskan Singh and Navroop Singh

Kimble – Kimberly and James W. Jr.

Waters – Norma I. and Benjamin

Parker – Robert and Cassandra Valentin

Burdett – Nicole Marie and Benjamin Ian

Giang – Truc Khanh and Tan Phuc Phan

Kennedy – Alison Louise and Jacob Vincent Lane

Mills – Tracie and Brian

Allen County Superior Court

Hathaway – Alicia and Jason

Jones – Rebecca L. and Christopher J.

Evans – Cory L. and Verity L.

Medina – Deysi Vallencillo and Misael Carranza Torres

Perkins – Bre Ann and Spencer David

Lipsey – Angela and Lenneth

Tomlinson – Timothy Wayne and Jessica Jo

Limore – Morgan and Jessie

Sikes – Micki Michelle and Sean Michael

Smiley – Latosha and Darnell

Martin – Michael D. and Eve Marie Kensill

Wissler – Troy B. and Sandra K.

Ruppert – Linda Sue and Steven

Rasor – Hollie J. and Johnathan A.

Gosche – Tyler M. and Alyssa M.

Johnson – Sarah L. and Leonard J.

Dunton – Joshua A. and Kierstin L.

