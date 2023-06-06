Allen County Circuit Court
Arnold – Melissa and Peter
Quintin – Rocio Zavala and Miguel Angel Castaneda Zavala
Martin – Brittany and Darrion Bright
Martin – James and Jessica
Medina – Berenice G. Gomez and Robert A. Rivera
Petersen – Lindsey Elizabeth and Wilhelm Odin
Warner – Clinton M. and Celena A.
Schrodi – Logan M. and Suzanna Braun
Webster – Carissa June and Nicholas Taylor
Lindsey – Tanesha De’Shawn and Donald Lapree Davis
Dever – Allissa and Michael
Monday – Yoshua and Karri
Gregory – Janielle and Justin Shearer
Reed – Brittani Rayn and Eric Douglas
Allen County Superior Court
Ya – So Ma and Is Mal
Lucas – Kourtney A. and Kenneth E. III
Griggs – Nica C. and Isaiah J.
Malott – Danyel L. and Fadi B. Kifaya
Cokl – Micah R. and Naomi
Ibrahim – Rohiah Binti and Amir Ahamad B. Sayed Ahamad
Billingsley – Bryan and Crystal
Rosales – Paloma Ovalle and Gonzalo Velazquez
McCoy – Arthur Baker IV and Tina Maureen Castillo
Montange – Nikki and Nathan
Hughes-Austin – Sherry Lyn and Stephen James Austin
Vorndran – Amber L. and Matthew A.
Seslar – Ryan and Jill
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.