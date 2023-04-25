Allen County Circuit Court

Homister – Nakita Elizabeth and Luis Pacheco Ramirez

Kovarik – Daniel A. and Amanda Cieskiwicz

Pohlman – Jeremy Justin and Heather Elizabeth

Yusop – Khairun B. B. Mohammad and Mohammad Jamal Bin Abdullah

Hall – Robert and Jessica E.

Jordan – Kaitlyn Marie and Jason David

Carpenter – Megan and Bill Mullins

Rivera – Tina Marie and Edward

Hoang – Thyson L. and My Nhung T.

Radtke – Samantha and Kristopher

Johnson – Jacqueline and Otis

Eller – Jamie Lynn and Darrel Edward Brock

Maurer – Justin D. and Nicole J.

Allen County Superior Court

Morisy – Victoria R. and Ryan

Thomas – Jalen M. and Natisha A. Gardiner

Stoller – Gregory A. Jr. and Amanda B.

Stetter – Shane and Danielle

Harman – Rhiannon and Bradley B.

Secaur – Seth and Sara

Yager – Rebecca J. and Kevin W.

Nguyen – Michael Quoc and Thao Phuong Thi

Hill – Eric and Priscilla Ann Hollis

Dutton – Stacy and Tony

Green – Romaine D. and Lorna

Stinfer – Bailey Lynn and Michael Lee

Ekete – Franklin Chinawaeze and Tracy

Wimby – Kiwanna and Edwin Jr.

Szabo – Louis and Jennifer

Hill – Autumn L. and Jeffrey S. Henry

Loera – Alberto and Maria

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.