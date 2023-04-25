Allen County Circuit Court
Homister – Nakita Elizabeth and Luis Pacheco Ramirez
Kovarik – Daniel A. and Amanda Cieskiwicz
Pohlman – Jeremy Justin and Heather Elizabeth
Yusop – Khairun B. B. Mohammad and Mohammad Jamal Bin Abdullah
Hall – Robert and Jessica E.
Jordan – Kaitlyn Marie and Jason David
Carpenter – Megan and Bill Mullins
Rivera – Tina Marie and Edward
Hoang – Thyson L. and My Nhung T.
Radtke – Samantha and Kristopher
Johnson – Jacqueline and Otis
Eller – Jamie Lynn and Darrel Edward Brock
Maurer – Justin D. and Nicole J.
Allen County Superior Court
Morisy – Victoria R. and Ryan
Thomas – Jalen M. and Natisha A. Gardiner
Stoller – Gregory A. Jr. and Amanda B.
Stetter – Shane and Danielle
Harman – Rhiannon and Bradley B.
Secaur – Seth and Sara
Yager – Rebecca J. and Kevin W.
Nguyen – Michael Quoc and Thao Phuong Thi
Hill – Eric and Priscilla Ann Hollis
Dutton – Stacy and Tony
Green – Romaine D. and Lorna
Stinfer – Bailey Lynn and Michael Lee
Ekete – Franklin Chinawaeze and Tracy
Wimby – Kiwanna and Edwin Jr.
Szabo – Louis and Jennifer
Hill – Autumn L. and Jeffrey S. Henry
Loera – Alberto and Maria
