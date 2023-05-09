Allen County Circuit Court
Parrish – Nicole and Daniel
Rouse – Bobbi and Joseph
Colbert – Beldina Omondi and David Michael
Elmore – Kaytlin and Shane
Rojas – Angel and Elder Mitzeal Delcid Chajon
Tysen – Allyssa N. and Roger K.
Brown – Matthew A. and Marjorie E. Eubanks-Brown
Carsten – Travis and Aarika
Soares – Caitlin and Rodrigo
Collier – Jennifer and Steven
Moore – Eric Alexander and Yiniki
Lagonegro – Michelle and Alfred
Lewis-Gardner – Coreatha and Joe Gardner
Stacy – Jerry and Tina
Bentz – Lori J. and Donald I.
Marks – Larinda and Jeramiah
Allen County Superior Court
Wagner – Jeremy Michael and Ashly Maree
Russell – Jerome and Desiree York Slater
Williams – Benjamin and Kathryn
Ormiston – Jeremy D. and Danielle R.
Meyer – Blake and Casandra
Amburgey – Tera M. and Phillip M.
Freeman – Jernard A. and Latoshia D.
Hart – Robert L. and Fleasha L.
Rodriguez – Nohemi Celia and Rene
Musser – Sean and Mandi N. Wertman
Grubman – Anna and Pavel Platonov
Kessler – Mallory Lynn and Jeremy David Smoot
Murphy – Katelyn and Jonathon Weibel
Miller – Angela L. and Michael R.
Benline – Kathryn E. and Thomas E.
Sanchez – David and Sara Nohemy Calero Toloza
