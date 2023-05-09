Allen County Circuit Court

Parrish – Nicole and Daniel

Rouse – Bobbi and Joseph

Colbert – Beldina Omondi and David Michael

Elmore – Kaytlin and Shane

Rojas – Angel and Elder Mitzeal Delcid Chajon

Tysen – Allyssa N. and Roger K.

Brown – Matthew A. and Marjorie E. Eubanks-Brown

Carsten – Travis and Aarika

Soares – Caitlin and Rodrigo

Collier – Jennifer and Steven

Moore – Eric Alexander and Yiniki

Lagonegro – Michelle and Alfred

Lewis-Gardner – Coreatha and Joe Gardner

Stacy – Jerry and Tina

Bentz – Lori J. and Donald I.

Marks – Larinda and Jeramiah

Allen County Superior Court

Wagner – Jeremy Michael and Ashly Maree

Russell – Jerome and Desiree York Slater

Williams – Benjamin and Kathryn

Ormiston – Jeremy D. and Danielle R.

Meyer – Blake and Casandra

Amburgey – Tera M. and Phillip M.

Freeman – Jernard A. and Latoshia D.

Hart – Robert L. and Fleasha L.

Rodriguez – Nohemi Celia and Rene

Musser – Sean and Mandi N. Wertman

Grubman – Anna and Pavel Platonov

Kessler – Mallory Lynn and Jeremy David Smoot

Murphy – Katelyn and Jonathon Weibel

Miller – Angela L. and Michael R.

Benline – Kathryn E. and Thomas E.

Sanchez – David and Sara Nohemy Calero Toloza

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office.