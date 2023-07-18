Allen County Circuit Court
Choi – Kang and Hyun Soo Kim
Vece – James Robert and Alecia D.
Munguia – Rojelio and Melody A.
DeBus – Michelle and Coty
Sickels – Amy Jo and William Lee
Mitchell – Kelly and Stuart
Riebesel – Karsten H. and Bambi L.
Haupert – Patricia and Roger
Alcorn – Michelle S. and Thomas S. III
Graham – Clifford and Elizabeth
Coffin – Anna Riley and Stefan Arlie
De Gonzalez – Julia Vergara and Edgar E. Ortiz
Smart – Judy C. and Richard L.
Williams – Janelle Bailey and Khalil M.
Long – Jeffrey F. and Kathy K.
Kot – Yar and Ah Mi Na
Kline – Cynthia J. and Michael A.
Navarro – Amanda Jo and Arturo J.
Thompson – Alyssa Marie Joan and Kaleb T.
Choka Knee – Laura Jennifer and Eric Bradley Knee
Allen County Superior Court
Diaz – Cesar E. Calderon and Maria D. Solis Romero
Bradshaw – Andrew and Taylor
Judy – Laura H. and Matthew R.
Robinson – DeVana and Randolph Jr.
Castillo – Ernesto and Maria Martina Grandados Romo
Neal – Jessica L. and Blayne O.
Young – Daniel Lee and Faye
Jacobs – Morgan and Daniel
Davis – Anthony L. and Latina
Cooper – Jermaine A. and LaShay C. Epperson
Stillwell – Lisa and Todd
King – Audrey Lynn and Howard Lyle
Steele – Jessie E. and Nathaniel L. Cripps
