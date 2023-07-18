Allen County Circuit Court

Choi – Kang and Hyun Soo Kim

Vece – James Robert and Alecia D.

Munguia – Rojelio and Melody A.

DeBus – Michelle and Coty

Sickels – Amy Jo and William Lee

Mitchell – Kelly and Stuart

Riebesel – Karsten H. and Bambi L.

Haupert – Patricia and Roger

Alcorn – Michelle S. and Thomas S. III

Graham – Clifford and Elizabeth

Coffin – Anna Riley and Stefan Arlie

De Gonzalez – Julia Vergara and Edgar E. Ortiz

Smart – Judy C. and Richard L.

Williams – Janelle Bailey and Khalil M.

Long – Jeffrey F. and Kathy K.

Kot – Yar and Ah Mi Na

Kline – Cynthia J. and Michael A.

Navarro – Amanda Jo and Arturo J.

Thompson – Alyssa Marie Joan and Kaleb T.

Choka Knee – Laura Jennifer and Eric Bradley Knee

Allen County Superior Court

Diaz – Cesar E. Calderon and Maria D. Solis Romero

Bradshaw – Andrew and Taylor

Judy – Laura H. and Matthew R.

Robinson – DeVana and Randolph Jr.

Castillo – Ernesto and Maria Martina Grandados Romo

Neal – Jessica L. and Blayne O.

Young – Daniel Lee and Faye

Jacobs – Morgan and Daniel

Davis – Anthony L. and Latina

Cooper – Jermaine A. and LaShay C. Epperson

Stillwell – Lisa and Todd

King – Audrey Lynn and Howard Lyle

Steele – Jessie E. and Nathaniel L. Cripps

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.