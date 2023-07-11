Allen County Circuit Court
Wilson – Angela and Lance
Lopez – Anay and Joshua
Bradtmiller – Kara and Shawn
Fertil – Rhian and Alfred
Brown – Ann M. and John C.
Eckert-Smith – Kirsten E. and Aaron K. Smith
Zar – No Be and Htay Win
Boes – Linda Suzanne and Terrance E.
Parnin – Rickey Dean Jr. and Hana Hrabcikova
Allen County Superior Court
Neace – Drake T. and Chyanne M.
Villalobos – Daniel Gonzalez and Maria Soledad Pacheco Rivera
Lyles – Sarah E. and Christopher A.
Dabbs – Chelesa and Alexander Isaacson
Flores – Marvin R. and Kelly Valdez
Adkison – Christina S. and Larry W.
Alberding – Melanie R. and Barry A.
Weekly – Scott Allen and Jennifer Lynn
McKinley – Kirk P. and Tianna S.
Prowant – Mirna S. and Adrian Hernandez-Rodriguez
Gaddis – Kimberly and Travis L.
Cranston – Hiliary and Gregory Cranston Sr.
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.