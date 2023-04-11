Allen County Circuit Court

Finkhousen – Leslie and Jason

Robbins – Jessie L. and Michael A. Blain

Freiburger – Angela R. and Todd

Preston – Trudy and Steven

Anthony – Olivia Ann and Aaron W.

Dangler – Nicholas and Ashley

Lightfoot – Olivia and Jason

Green – Anthony and Andraya

Yoder – Jerry L. and Rebecca L.

Grimm – Shanetta and Gage Clodfelter

Quackenbush – Erina L. and Michael A.

Brooks – Karine Kay and Kalfis Lorenzo

Green – Ketray and Melvin

Barcus – Nancy J. and Steven E.

Rash – Channing D. and Susan L.

Esquivel – Linda and Jerome Brooks

Allen County Superior Court

Nymeyer – Marissa Anne and Jake Mitchell

Thomas – Stephanie and Deron M.

Rose – Katherine and Jordan

Meyer – Alisha S. and Michael

Fawcett – Zidana and Jon

Miller – Dawn M. and Jeffrey L.

Miller – Jamie and Matthew

Miller – Jilian and Lucas

Jones – Celina and Aaron

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.