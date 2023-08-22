Allen County Circuit Court
Mar – Sa Li and Smin Po
Garton – Stacey L. and Nate
Pettigrew – Autumn M. and Morgan K.
Harris – Corey A. and Amber D.
Saalfrank – Trisha and Brad
Koepke – Hyunsook and Todd
Hicks – Lawton and Nicole M.
Hazelet – Ethan and Josie
Hull – Melissa S. and Aaron M.
Frtz – Jamie Diane and Jeremy Paul
VillaGomez – Carla and Cesar Mateos Castillos
Gray – Cassandra Ann and Antonio Paul Coffin
Joley – Matthew and Amber
Dancer – Tina L. and Gary L.
Perry – David M. and Sarah A.
Woods – Dustin P. and Barbara Ann
Sheehan – Misty and Eric
Toho – Katherine and Christopher
Allen County Superior Court
White – Katie and Darnell
Lopez – Jose Luis and Luz Edth Reyes Vela
Reiff – Amber and Darryl Reid
Townsend – Taffney and Rickey Robinson
Hamm – Andrea C. and Anthony L. Jr.
Fretz – Michael and Carol
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk’s office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Corey McMaken, 461-8475, or email cmcmaken@jg.net.