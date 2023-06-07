Embassy Theatre has announced the 2023-24 Broadway at the Embassy season.
Touring shows coming to the historic stage are "Come From Away" on Oct. 25, "Mean Girls" on Feb. 20, "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" on March 14, "Pretty Woman: The Musical" on April 13 and "Mamma Mia!" on May 28 and 29. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. at Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.
"Cirque Dreams Holidaze" at 7:30 p..m. Dec. 7 and "STOMP" at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 are available as season add-ons.
Subscription packages are available now for $200 for five shows at the Embassy box office or by calling 424-5665. For more information and online sales, go to www.fwembassytheatre.org/broadway.
Dates for individual ticket sales will be announced later.