Assistant Managing Editor for Features

Terri Richardson, Assistant Managing Editor for Features, has more than 30 years of experience in journalism. She has covered the Fort Wayne area since 1999. She writes about the community, including profiles of people and places with unique stories.

The Fort Wayne area is full of talented people. And while not everyone is able to make it to the big time or go viral on TikTok or YouTube with that talent, there are opportunities locally for you to see what they’ve got. Open mic nights provide a chance for the singer, musician and even comedian to get on stage and perform for an audience. Here’s a few where you can let your talent shine.

Tickle the ivories: Piano House Nutrition

Want to show off all those piano lessons you took as a kid? Piano House Nutrition offers the chance when it allows anyone to come in and play its baby grand piano during Amateur Night from 5 to 9 p.m. the second and last Fridays of the month. The next chance to play at the shop, which offers drinks such as teas, shakes and coffee, healthy snacks and meals, is June 24.

Where: 1202 W. Main St.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. second and last Fridays of the month; next Amateur Night on June 24

Cost: Free to play

Information: www.facebook.com/pianohousenutrition

Jam sessions: Sweetwater

Of course Sweetwater, the provider of all things musical, would have opportunities for musicians to come and jam with other musicians. Upcoming performances include its Open Acoustic Jam, where players of all skill levels can share their acoustic playing talents, and Jazz Jam, where a piano, drum kit, amps and mics are provided. All you need is you, your instrument and all that jazz.

Where: 5501 U.S. 30 W.

When: Events vary; some upcoming ones include Open Acoustic Jam at 5 p.m. June 28; and Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. Monday

Cost: Free

Information: www.sweetwater.com/local/events

Crack a joke: Summit City Comedy Club

If you’re often the comic relief among friends and family, then maybe it’s time to try your jokes out on some strangers. Summit City Comedy Club offers an open mic night every Wednesday for those budding stand-up comedians.

Where: 5535 St. Joe Road

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Cost: Free

Information: www.summitcitycomedy.com/events

Tunes and brew: Mad Anthony Brewing Co.

Open mic nights at Mad Anthony Brewing Co. have been happening for years, bringing in the seasoned and not-so-seasoned to perform for diners munching down on pizza and Scooby Snacks and throwing back a few good brews. Now it’s your chance to join the jams every Thursday during open mic night.

Where: 2002 Broadway

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free

Information: www.madbrew.com/fortwayne

Sip and listen: Well Grounded Café

This Huntertown café and coffee shop offers an open mic night every first Thursday of the month. Performers can start signing in at 5:30 p.m.

Where: 14517 Lima Road

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first Thursday of the month; next open mic night July 7

Cost: Free

Information: wellgroundedcafe.com

Around the Fort is a once-a-month feature that highlights places to go and things to do in and around the Fort Wayne area. Got an idea to be featured? Send it to Terri Richardson at trich@jg.net.