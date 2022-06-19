The Fort Wayne area is full of talented people. And while not everyone is able to make it to the big time or go viral on TikTok or YouTube with that talent, there are opportunities locally for you to see what they’ve got. Open mic nights provide a chance for the singer, musician and even comedian to get on stage and perform for an audience. Here’s a few where you can let your talent shine.
Tickle the ivories: Piano House Nutrition
Want to show off all those piano lessons you took as a kid? Piano House Nutrition offers the chance when it allows anyone to come in and play its baby grand piano during Amateur Night from 5 to 9 p.m. the second and last Fridays of the month. The next chance to play at the shop, which offers drinks such as teas, shakes and coffee, healthy snacks and meals, is June 24.
Where: 1202 W. Main St.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. second and last Fridays of the month; next Amateur Night on June 24
Cost: Free to play
Information: www.facebook.com/pianohousenutrition
Jam sessions: Sweetwater
Of course Sweetwater, the provider of all things musical, would have opportunities for musicians to come and jam with other musicians. Upcoming performances include its Open Acoustic Jam, where players of all skill levels can share their acoustic playing talents, and Jazz Jam, where a piano, drum kit, amps and mics are provided. All you need is you, your instrument and all that jazz.
Where: 5501 U.S. 30 W.
When: Events vary; some upcoming ones include Open Acoustic Jam at 5 p.m. June 28; and Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. Monday
Cost: Free
Information: www.sweetwater.com/local/events
Crack a joke: Summit City Comedy Club
If you’re often the comic relief among friends and family, then maybe it’s time to try your jokes out on some strangers. Summit City Comedy Club offers an open mic night every Wednesday for those budding stand-up comedians.
Where: 5535 St. Joe Road
When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Cost: Free
Information: www.summitcitycomedy.com/events
Tunes and brew: Mad Anthony Brewing Co.
Open mic nights at Mad Anthony Brewing Co. have been happening for years, bringing in the seasoned and not-so-seasoned to perform for diners munching down on pizza and Scooby Snacks and throwing back a few good brews. Now it’s your chance to join the jams every Thursday during open mic night.
Where: 2002 Broadway
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays
Cost: Free
Information: www.madbrew.com/fortwayne
Sip and listen: Well Grounded Café
This Huntertown café and coffee shop offers an open mic night every first Thursday of the month. Performers can start signing in at 5:30 p.m.
Where: 14517 Lima Road
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. first Thursday of the month; next open mic night July 7
Cost: Free
Information: wellgroundedcafe.com