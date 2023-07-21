This story originally appeared in The Journal Gazette on June 22, 1997.
Because of the capricious ravages of time, Frank Sinatra will probably never sing publicly again. But 70-year-old Tony Bennett, a contemporary of Sinatra's, can still hold a note as steadily and for as long as he desires.
Bennett, who will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Embassy Theatre, has been reflecting of late on what is physically predestined and what is navigable about a singer's later career.
"One of my ambitions is to figure out ways to keep singing as long as I can,'' Bennett says. "I've studied the problem a lot. I always want to be able to contribute to music in a meaningful way. I have been looking at two great examples of vocalists who managed to maintain the quality of their voices throughout their lives: Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire.
"The key there,'' Bennett adds, "is that both men were careful not to push themselves too hard; they knew as they got older that they had to rest their voices more. I have started to cut back on my performances.''
If Bennett's voice does fail him, he says, it won't be an insurmountable tragedy because he has a back-up plan.
"If I start wobbling,'' Bennett says, "I'll just switch over to painting full-time.''
Bennett has been picking up a brush for as long as he's been holding a microphone. He studied commercial art in high school and worked as a singing waiter at night. Samples from his lifetime of closed-mouth creating were recently collected into a coffee table book of portraits, land and cityscapes called "What My Heart Has Seen'' (Rizzoli; $40).
Bennett has always considered painting and singing to be equal passions, even though the public has seen so much more evidence of one than the other.
"Painting and singing are both about the search for truth and beauty,'' Bennett says, "but one is gregarious and exciting, the other is full of solitude. One is like praying; the other is somewhat childish, making sure everybody has a good time. I need both. I need that seesaw, that balance.''
Much has been written in recent years about Bennett's popularity among a barely-fledged group of people who were weaned on a jazz-free diet and probably listen to no other standards than those Bennett sings. But even though Bennett says he enjoys the work of many of the contemporary pop artists he shares CD shelf space with, ultimately he reveals he doesn't have much in common with any of them or with the music business that spawned them.
"There are a lot of great artists out there: Michael Jackson, Madonna, k.d. lang,'' Bennett says. "But there is also a lot of awful stuff. There was a time when the person you looked up to was the one who was the most talented. Now it's the one who is making the most money.''
Bennett says it's not only popular music that is gasping through a creative drought.
"Today, many people listen to elevator music and call it jazz,'' he says. "They don't want an exciting sound, they want a soothing one. Jazz isn't about that. It's about making an individual statement, saying something that only you can say.''
Bennett believes a fickle and ruthless music industry has encouraged artists to be cautious and to second-guess themselves.
"The music industry has become very cold,'' Bennett says. "Today, new artists are designed to fail after one album – they're doomed to it. These record companies don't want anyone to last, because they are always on the lookout for the `next new thing.'
"If only they actually wanted something new; what they are really interested in is the same thing in a pretty new package. The business doesn't care about human beings.''
The chance to portray a misunderstood artist as a more complex human being was one of the reasons Bennett decided to record a CD of music associated with Billie Holiday called "Bennett on Holiday.'' Wasn't Bennett at all apprehensive about tackling such a distinctive vocalist?
"I didn't realize what hot water I was in until I began delving into the material,'' Bennett says. "As a listener, I have always loved her -- of course -- and as a singer, I worship her. But I didn't have to get too far into the project before I heard myself say, `What have I gotten myself into?'''
Holiday is hard to do justice to, Bennett says, because she almost literally left a piece of herself in every song she sang.
"Billie's music was her life,'' Bennett says. "She sang because she had to. Each song revealed a little more of her autobiography, a little more of her personal philosophy.''
Bennett hopes his celebratory CD will erase somewhat the public's perception that Holiday was primarily a gloomy, self-loathing drug addict.
"I hate how so much emphasis is placed on her drug use these days,'' Bennett says. "I watched her for long enough to know that she stayed away from drugs for much of her life and was happy, hopeful and full of enthusiasm. They always talk about some perceived tragedy or personal defect about the artist. They never talk about the artistry.
"Every 500 years or so somebody comes along with a new form of music, and all Clint Eastwood can focus on in his Charlie Parker movie is Bird's drug use.''
Bennett says the songs and tone he chose for his tribute reflected his attempt to resurrect the young Holiday. "I wanted to capture on my album something of the Billie that seems to have been forgotten,'' he says, "the Billie who actually was made joyful by what she was doing.''
Bennett's next projects are a children's album and an Ellington tribute disc. In the year 2000, his four tribute albums – homages to Sinatra, Astaire, Holiday and Ellington – will be collected into a boxed set.
"I have been so lucky to be able to sing one great song after another,'' Bennett says. "I want the millennium to mark not only what these singers and composers contributed as artists but also as Americans.''