Sockie Phommachanh is pretty busy. He’s working toward getting his doctoral degree and he just went on a mission trip to Guatemala. He’s a volunteer camp counselor in his free time.
Auditioning for a talent show wasn’t on his radar.
But when Tina Acosta, director of outreach at Turnstone, asked that he audition for the organization’s talent show, Phommachanh couldn’t refuse.
“At first I said no because I really didn’t have the time,” he says. “But I finally said, ‘You know what, it’s for Turnstone. I’m all for it.’ ”
Phommachanh is one of 10 acts performing at the second “Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premiere Talent Show.” The show will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clyde Theatre. The winner will receive $1,000.
Proceeds from the show will benefit Turnstone, a nonprofit that provides supportive services for people with disabilities and their families. Last year’s talent show raised $65,000. Rena Shown, Turnstone’s chief of development and strategic partnerships, says this year’s goal is $75,000.
Shown says holding accessible and inclusive talent shows is important because sometimes the stage is simply not built for everyone.
“Some members couldn’t even get on stage due to not having a ramp or having the accessibility features worked out,” she says. “So what we wanted to do was create an inclusive space for everyone to feel welcomed to perform.”
Phommachanh, who will be street dancing for his talent, feels strongly about Turnstone because he was a client there for seven years. In 1994, an 8-month-old Phommachanh was in a house fire. Second- and third-degree burns covered 80% of his body. He has had 35 surgeries.
“I was going to Turnstone for three 2-hour sessions a day five days a week,” he says. “I did that for seven years with Turnstone. During that time I did a lot of (physical therapy and occupational therapy) and I built a lot of performance skills.”
Much of what Phommachanh remembers from this time is bolstered by accounts from his mother, Neva Phommachanh, who was his caretaker. He says education on aftercare and wound treatment from the Turnstone staff were imperative to his recovery.
“There were a lot of people at Turnstone that we were really close with,” he said. “Kathy Baer was our social worker and helped my mom tremendously along the way.”
But one of the most important things he learned from Turnstone was communication.
“They taught me how to use my words to communicate,” he says. ”I had to learn how to speak up about being uncomfortable.”
Turnstone is still helping Phommachanh’s life. CEO Mike Mushett wrote a letter of recommendation that helped get Phommachanh into graduate school.
“Once I get through this week, I’ll be finished with my first year of grad school and honestly, it likely wouldn’t be possible without Turnstone,” he says in an interview late last month. “It feels really cool to say that.”
Another performer, Kyle Pilkinton, aka KC Ramone, says after he performed in last year’s talent show, he jumped at the chance to try again this year.
“I just know that it’s a really good cause,” he said. “My nephew has autism, and he’s an awesome kid. It’s an amazing thing that they put together for people that deserve to have things that people can’t give them.”
Providing such experiences for people with disabilities is really the core of the show. Shown says bringing an inclusive talent show to Fort Wayne exemplifies how the city strives to be an inclusive place.
“The ability to show that through arts and culture is the ability to connect and a way that people can learn more about people with disabilities,” she says. “All of the people performing in this show are allies already by sharing this stage with someone who may have a disability.”
Shown says the performance is an extension of what Turnstone would like to see more of in the future.
“We really believe in this people-first approach to empowerment and celebrating talent-first opportunities,” she says. “That’s really what this is about is for people to see the talent of these individuals first.”
Conner Johnson will be singing “Out There” from the Disney movie “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” His act has three elements: he’ll be singing, signing along with American Sign Language to the song, all to a backing track that he created himself.
“All of the sounds you hear on the recording are sounds I made,” he said. “I’ve been working on it for a few weeks.”
Johnson’s real focus is the message behind the song “Out There” and how it relates to his personal story.
Suffering from severe depression, anxiety and suicidality, in addition to persistent bullying growing up, eventually led to Johnson’s hospitalization in 2016. When he thinks of “Out There,” he thinks of Quasimodo’s greatest desire.
“This song is about a man with severe disabilities,” he says. “He dreams about one single day among the common people of Paris, and I cannot count how many times I’ve wished and prayed and begged to be normal and fit in.”
Johnson says he hopes his performance may inspire people who may have otherwise been ignored or marginalized to keep dreaming.
“I want people with disabilities to know they have a place at the table, they belong and deserve to be acknowledged, included and loved,” he said.
“My hope is that, if they see a performer on a big stage in a beautiful theater using ASL, they will be reminded they can succeed. Maybe they can see themselves on the stage.”
Other performers are guitarist Willy Booger, vocalist Mary Crisp, pianist Jeremy Francis, dance group Ratio Dance, band Zen BBQ, vocalist Ellise Young and vocalist MarShay Neely. Judges for Center Stage are Nick D’Virgilio, Julia Meek, Alicia Pyle and Chris Spalding.