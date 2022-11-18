It’s almost Thanksgiving and there’s definitely a chill in the air, which can only mean that the city’s Christmas traditions are about to begin.

Events include the lighting of the classic Santa and His Reindeer light display during Night of Lights downtown, a celebration of gingerbread, fun at the zoo, visiting reindeer, special concerts and ice skating.

Here is some of what is going on in the weeks ahead.

Christmas on Broadway

This is the 18th year for the celebration at Broadway Plaza, at Broadway and Park Avenue.

The event, which starts at 5:30 p.m. today, includes a parade on Broadway starting at Creighton Avenue and going to Park where the tree will be lit at 6 p.m. There will also be fireworks.

Christmas garden

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s holiday display opens Saturday. This year’s theme is “Happy Smallidays,” featuring the story of Little Mouse. Written by Talitha Shipman, the story urges people to see the joy in small things during the Christmas season.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 8. Shipman will sign books from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17.

Reindeer will visit the conservatory from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

Extended hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The conservatory is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Admission is $7 adults and $5 children, with free admission for kids age 2 and younger. Entry is $1 from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday and Friday between Nov. 25 and Dec. 23. There is also $1 admission from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday during Night of Lights.

For more information, including details of special events, go to www.botanicalconservatory.org/events-exhibitions/166-happy-smallidays.

Headwaters ice skating

The outdoor rink at Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St., opens its 20th season at noon Saturday. Admission is $6 adults and children 14 and older, and $4 children 13 and younger. Skate rental is $3.

For hours and more information including days when kids skate for free, go to www.fortwayneparks.org/facilities/headwaters-park-ice-arena.html

Fantasy of Lights

Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights opens Sunday at Franke Park. The drive-thru Christmas light display at 3411 Sherman Blvd. opens at 5:30 every day through Dec. 31. It closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Admission is $10 per personal vehicle, $20 per 15-passenger van and $40 for a bus or trolley.

For more information, including details on theme nights, go to www.bluejacketinc.org/events/Lights

The Fort4Fitness Winter Wonder Dash 2K Family Walk is at 6 p.m. today at Fantasy of Lights and the 5K walk/run is at 6 p.m. Saturday. Register at www.fort4fitness.org/winter-wonder-dash.

Night of Lights

The annual lighting of downtown Christmas displays begins at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday with the History Center turret on Barr Street.

Next, the Kris Kringle Village will be lit at Arts United Plaza at 5:50 p.m., followed by the Christ Child Festival Nativity on the west end of the Aunt Millie’s building at 5:55 p.m. and the Aunt Millie’s lights at 6 p.m..

At 6:05 p.m., Santa’s Workshop will be lit at the Community Center. Santa and His Reindeer will be lit at PNC Bank at 6:20 p.m.

The illuminations on the Ash Brokerage building will turn to holiday colors at 6:40 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Merry Christmas Wreath at I&M Power Center Plaza and the Christmas tree display at Flagstar Bank will be lit. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and Embassy Theatre outdoor displays are revealed at 7:15 p.m.

Downtown churches and the Allen County Public Library will ring their bells at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks over Parkview Field at 8 p.m.

For maps and related activities, go to www.downtownfortwayne.com/holidayfest.

Festival of Trees

Embassy Theatre’s Festival of Trees opens Wednesday and runs through Nov. 30 with dozens of decorated trees in the lobbies of the theater, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., and Indiana Hotel.

This is the 38th year of the event, which serves as a fundraiser for the theater. It is open 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 to 28, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30.

Admission is $10 for adults and children 13 and older, $5 children 12 and younger, and free for children younger than 1. Tickets are available at the Embassy box office and at Ticketmaster.com.

Entertainment in the theater includes a screening of the 2018 animated movie “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at 4 p.m. Thursday. Local music and dance groups will perform on the stage during select hours.

For a schedule of stage performers and other events, go to www.fwembassytheatre.org/festival-of-trees.

Festival of Gingerbread

The Festival of Gingerbread opens Nov. 25 at History Center, 302 E. Berry St. It runs through Dec. 18 with dozens of gingerbread creations on display.

Admission, which includes access to the entire museum, is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and free for children 2 and younger. Admission is $3 from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday for Night of Lights; advance tickets are required. There is free admission from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 29; advance tickets are required.

Extended History Center hours for the festival are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. It is closed on Thanksgiving.

A “Virtual Gingerbread Tour” video also will be available. For more information on special events such as crafts and cookie decorating, and to buy tickets, go to FWHistoryCenter.org. There is an additional fee for some special events.

Holiday Pops

Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops series begins at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in Warsaw. Other performances in the region are 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts in Angola and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.

The orchestra will perform its Holiday Pops at Embassy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 and 17, and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and 18.

There is also a “Messiah by Candlelight” performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Auer Performance Hall.

For admission and program details for each of the performances, go to FWPhil.org.

Wild Zoo Wonderland

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens its Wild Zoo Wonderland on Dec. 2.

Visitors can meet Santa Claus; decorate cookies and play games; see the Reef, Stingray Bay, Indiana Family Farm and the Central Zoo loop; and take a free train ride on the Z.O. & O. Railroad.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

Admission is free for zoo members, $8 for ages 13 and older, $6 for ages 2 to 12 and free for children younger than 2. The zoo is at 3411 Sherman Blvd.

For more information, including a schedule for story times and when visitors can feed stingrays and goats, go to www.kidszoo.org/event/wild-zoo-wonderland.

Events & Entertainment newsletter What's going on in the area? Find out with The Journal Gazette's free Events and Entertainment newsletter.

‘The Nutcracker’

Fort Wayne Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” opens Dec. 2 at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. There are performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11. Opening weekend performances include live music from Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

Tickets for opening weekend are $55 adults and $45 children. Admission for performances without the Philharmonic are $45 adults and $35 children.

Do some holiday shopping on the Arts United Center Plaza with the Ballet’s Kris Kringle Village. Find hours and vendor details at www.kriskringlefw.com.

‘Spirit of Christmas’

Heartland Sings’ annual “The Spirit of Christmas” concerts are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 3 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18 under the rotunda at the Allen County Courthouse.

The performances include favorite carols and newly composed holiday tunes by Founding Artistic Director Robert Nance.

Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For tickets and more information, go to HeartlandSings.org.

In the area

• New Haven’s Holiday Homecoming is Nov. 25 with a parade of lights beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Broadway. Santa arrives around 6 p.m. to light up downtown. For more information, go to www.newhaven.in.gov.

• Reindeer will visit Jefferson Pointe from 5 to 7 p.m. every Saturday from Nov. 26 to Dec. 17. They will be near White House Black Market and Loft in the shopping plaza at 1430 W. Jefferson Blvd. The reindeer will also be at Jefferson Pointe from noon to 2 p.m. Christmas Eve.

• Christmas in the Village will be Dec. 2 in downtown Albion. The Christmas Lights Parade, themed “Christmas Movies,” begins at 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.albioncoc.org/post/christmas-in-the-village