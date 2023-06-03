Ayman Aboutaleb knows firsthand the connection that dance provides to culture and heritage.

“For me, dance has always been a big part of life,” he says.

Aboutaleb, 33, is the founder and director of the Dearborn, Michigan-based Thowra Dabke Troupe. The group travels to cultural events around the Midwest to perform the Dabke routines Aboutaleb choreographs. He and his team are scheduled to perform at Fort Wayne’s Arab Fest this weekend.

In fact, all of Fort Wayne’s cultural festivals, including Arab Fest, Germanfest, the Fort Wayne Greek Festival and Fiesta Fort Wayne, showcase traditional dance during their celebrations.

Dabke is a traditional Arabic line dance often performed at celebrations, such as weddings. It’s estimated to be more than 1,000 years old, originating in the area that now encompasses present-day Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Palestine, Aboutaleb says. It’s a communal dance that’s traditionally passed down from parent to child.

While performing Dabke, dancers form a line or a circle, often holding hands. Dabke, which means “stamping of the feet,” or “to make noise,” involves synchronized footwork that increases in speed as the tempo of the music increases.

Dabke’s origins, Aboutaleb says, come from a practice in which communities would join together to help each other repair their flat, clay-based rooftops. When a roof needed to be repaired, neighbors would gather on top of a family’s home, form a line and use their feet to tamp the new clay into place, sealing any cracks and imperfections.

Over time, that evolved into a dance performed at all manner of community celebrations, Aboutaleb says, adding that one popular Dabke folk song is titled “Let’s Go Help.”

The tradition was then passed down through families. Dabke is still largely taught this way today, he says.

Aboutaleb’s mother introduced him to Dabke as a child. He eventually joined his first troupe as an elementary school student. The dance has been part of his life for more than 20 years.

But that’s not the case for everyone.

“We see fewer and fewer people doing it at weddings, fewer people passing it along from their parents and grandparents,” he says.

That’s partly how Thowra Dabke came to be, Aboutaleb says.

In 2019, Aboutaleb was asked to lead a Dabke program at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn. He developed a 12-week course and began to teach. Out of those classes, Thowra Dabke was born, and many of the current performers are Aboutaleb’s students.

He relishes helping his students reconnect with a part of their heritage that they may be slowly losing access to.

“It’s the main reason why I do it, to reconnect Arabs to that part of their culture,” he says. “It’s a cool feeling. I’m proud that I’m helping people with such a positive thing.”

Thowra Dabke most recently performed in Fort Wayne during the 2022 Arab Fest. Festival Chairwoman Paula Jarjour says the thing she enjoys most about Aboutaleb and his crew is that the performance is as educational as it is entertaining. During the performance, audience members are invited to come up and learn some of Dabke’s foundational steps.

“I love having that interaction,” she says.

Aboutaleb agrees. Thowra Dabke performs mainly at cultural events like Arab Fest, Aboutaleb says, because he wants Dabke to be accessible to everyone, Arabs and non-Arabs alike.

“It’s important for people to see and learn,” he says. “Some people have a lot of preconceptions about Arabs, but we’re just a group of people like any other groups of people. We’re inclusive and we know how to have fun too.”

That’s why Aboutaleb says he doesn’t want his troupe to focus on private events such as weddings.

“Cultural events like Arab Fest, these are things that build community,” he says. “Cultural days are really important.”

There’s no doubt dance is an important component of cultures the world over. Traditional dances connect people to their roots, which in many cases are thousands of years old.

“The dances have been around forever, and they’re traditions that should never die,” says Fernando Zapari, Fiesta Fort Wayne chair and publisher of the El Mexicano newspaper.

He notes that some traditional Mexican dances share elements with Native American traditions, highlighting that Latin American culture is as American as anything else.

“We are part of this landscape too, and have been for many, many, many years,” he says. “We’re not new.”

Showcasing Latin American dance in Fort Wayne means local Latinx people don’t have to travel to connect with their roots, Zapari says, and it means non-Latinx people have the opportunity to experience something they might not see every day.

“We hope to leave an impression,” he says. “This is our culture too; this is who we are.”

Fiesta Fort Wayne will have several dance troupes performing this year from across Indiana and Ohio, Zapari said, adding that he’s excited for Fort Wayne to experience the dancers lined up for this year’s festival in August.

“It’s going to be something unforgettable,” he says. “These dancers are incredible. It’s going to wow people.”

After all, Zapari says, Fiesta Fort Wayne is at its heart a fiesta – a big party. And no big party is complete without some dancing.

“A fiesta is a party, and everyone is invited to participate, not just Latinos,” he says.

That’s a sentiment Jarjour and Aboutaleb also share.

“I think it’s important for people to experience a new culture, and they can open their world a lot more by coming to a festival, eating different food, dancing a different dance, and listening to different music,” Jarjour says. “I’ve never seen anyone upset while dancing.”

Aboutaleb says he spends a lot of time when choreographing his troupe’s performances to ensure they’re inclusive.

His teams include men and women, and he actively works to dispel a common misconception, even among the Arab community, that Dabke is only for men. His performances are intentionally mixed, alternating dancers by gender when possible. After all, Aboutaleb says, his first Dabke teachers were women.

“It shows equality, that it’s for everyone,” he says. “I try to tell a story, give commentary through dance, to help us come together with a unifying message.”