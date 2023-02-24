Take a trip back to 1969 in Embassy Theatre’s time machine at Saturday’s Down the Line 17.

Americans walked on the moon for the first time. A cocky Joe Namath guaranteed a Super Bowl win for the New York Jets. Mario Andretti won his only Indy 500. The Amazin’ Mets surged late and morphed from lovable losers to World Series champs. “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” dominated the box office and 400,000 people journeyed to Max Yasgur’s farm for Woodstock.

Down the Line this year celebrates that concert event, which will always symbolize the peace, love, music and turmoil of ’60s counterculture. Four legendary bands will be covered by four local groups Saturday.

The music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young will be performed by The Be Colony; Jefferson Airplane will be played by Renata Rio & the Proper Meds; Creedence Clearwater Revival will be performed by D Ferren & the Sad Bastards; and the musical stylings of Jimi Hendrix will be interpreted by the G-Money Band.

Down the Line was created in 2007 and helps shine a light on local acts while raising money for the historic venue.

“With so much national and international talent coming through the Embassy, we needed to recognize the talent in our own backyard,” Chief Marketing Officer Carly Myers says.

Along with hits from the bands they are covering, each local act will play a song or two of their original music during their set, Chief Programming Officer Jarin Hart says. “You kind of get to see how the band they are covering has influenced their own sound,” she says.

So does the local band pick who they will cover or does the Embassy pair the band and music? It’s a little bit of both. Myers and Hart pick a theme for each Down the Line after reviewing recent history, audience surveys and suggestions. Then they figure out which local bands to invite.

“It’s a little like matchmaking,” Myers says with a laugh.

Mixing up the program and shuffling the themes is essential to maintain freshness from year to year, Hart says. The Beatles are wonderful, but “nobody wants to cover them every year.” Hart is excited for this year because CCR and Jefferson Airplane have never been covered in Down the Line.

The Be Colony will open the show with the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The band includes Atticus Sorrell and Jacob Terhune, who cite “Déjà Vu” and Crosby’s solo album, “If I Could Only Remember My Name,” as favorites.

Sorrell says the January passing of David Crosby hit him hard. “His songwriting had such a tremendous impact on me,” he says. Terhune adds that “he kept his integrity and was still playing really cool music up until his death.”

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has influenced the development and songwriting of The Be Colony, which includes drummer Bray Coughlin. Terhune says the song “Echo Lake” on The Be Colony’s second album best shows that influence. It’s in open D tuning, which is one of Crosby’s favorite guitar tunings, Sorrell adds.

Antwerp High School graduate Sorrell and Homestead High School graduate Terhune met at the University of Saint Francis in 2014. Sorrell had started playing the guitar as a 6-year-old. Terhune was planning to go to school for painting and drawing, but all that changed when he picked up a guitar at age 17.

“I almost cried when I learned to play a C in an A minor chord and I sang a melody,” he says. “It sounded good. What just happened? I thought, ‘I gotta do this!’ ”

Terhune switched his focus to music recording, production and engineering. He points at Sorrell and chuckles, “I didn’t know anything. He got me through music theory.”

Events & Entertainment newsletter What's going on in the area? Find out with The Journal Gazette's free Events and Entertainment newsletter.

The Be Colony started playing shows in 2015. Sorrell plays lead guitar and sings; Terhune handles keyboards, guitar and vocals. The band has two albums already released and a third completed but not out yet. Sorrell and Terhune work at Sweetwater.

Of the four bands performing in Down the Line this year, The Be Colony is the only group that has played it before. They covered Radiohead in 2016.

Sorrell says it’s nice to be invited back, especially for the opportunity to perform this music.

He listens to a lot of modern music but says “I am a nerd about ’60s and ’70s rock ’n’ roll. To be asked to do a tribute to Woodstock, specifically Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, is a thrill.”

Attendees are encouraged to have fun dressing up with their best hippie-wear, tie-dye clothes, flower-power shirts and dresses and beads. As Myers says, “Come and dress the vibe.”

For those 21 and older, the bar will offer cocktails based on hit songs by the covered artists. “Long Time Gone” has whiskey, grenadine and Sierra Mist; “Somebody to Love” has Captain Morgan, ginger beer and a splash of lime juice; “Born on the Bayou” mixes Bacardi, blue curacao and pineapple juice; and “Purple Haze” blends vodka, cranberry juice and blackberry syrup.

In contrast to the original Woodstock, Myers and Hart promise there will be not drenching rains over the stage or mud with which to contend. And, word to the wise, no smoking (of anything!) is allowed within the hallowed halls of the Embassy.

The stage’s backdrop will feature art by Saint Francis students. “Their students provide the artwork, and I think that adds an interesting element,” Hart says.