Fort Wayne’s Middle Waves festival will soon be under new ownership and plans to bring a concert to Parkview Field this summer, officials announced Wednesday.
The Embassy Theatre is in the process of acquiring the festival, which has only been held four times since its inaugural year in 2016. Middle Waves returned last year for the first time since 2018, holding a two-day festival headlined by Big Boi and Young the Giant.
Although the Embassy is tentatively planning the next full festival in 2024, the theater will hold a concert June 24 at Parkview Field. Indie rock singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy will headline, according to a news release, and will be joined by other artists including Vundabar, DuPont Brass, The Namby Pamby and local rapper Mic Strong.
Embassy President and CEO Kelly Updike said the organization recognized how important the festival was for its “growing audience.”
“Providing something of this magnitude in Fort Wayne, rather than asking our residents to drive a minimum of two to four hours away to seek a ‘festival experience,’ helps us have an even more direct hand in helping Fort Wayne become a music city,” Updike said.
The Embassy expects to legally acquire the festival “early this summer,” according to a news release. Tickets for the June concert – titled “Ripple: A Middle Waves Hype Event” – will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 1 and start at $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and under.
The June concert will feature two stages at the downtown baseball facility.
The Middle Waves board, co-chaired by Beth McAvoy and Sanee Lombardi, said they’re “beyond thrilled” with the Embassy’s decision to acquire the festival.
“They’ve got the passion, bandwidth and support to take Middle Waves to the next level,” the board said in a statement. “We’re stoked for the future.”