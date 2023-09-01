A low-cost concert at Embassy Theatre, dance lessons at Electric Works and a data-driven look at how immigration affects the city are part of Welcoming Week in the city beginning Sept. 8.
Welcoming Week is a nationwide celebration by Welcoming America. Welcoming Fort Wayne is the local chapter housed by Amani Family Services, which in 2020 adopted it from Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County.
The initiative is about creating events that are inclusive for everyone, especially immigrants and refugees, says Keiara Carr, director of mission advancement for Amani, a local organization focused on supporting the area’s multicultural community.
“We have a population of people here who sometimes face obstacles when it comes to language access, when it comes to having entertainment that they’re familiar with within their culture,” she says.
Events during Welcoming Week balance fun with opportunities to learn.
They begin with a Block Party from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Chase Bank, 204 W. Pettit Ave. It includes a look at the community resources available for immigrants and refugees.
Community organizations will also be at a Welcome Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.
The fair is a more formal kickoff for Welcoming Week, Carr says. It includes more than 20 vendors, cultural dances and food.
A combination of jazz, Latin and Caribbean sounds will be heard that night as James Sanders and Conjunto perform at 7:30 in the Embassy Theatre ballroom, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $5 and can be bought at the Embassy box office, by phone at 424-5665 or online Ticketmaster.com.
Amani will present an Immigration Report Card from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Allen County Public Library’s main theater.
The organization has been partnered with Downtown Fort Wayne Improvement District and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. on a Gateway for Growth initiative to gather data on the effect of immigrants and refugees in the city and county. A national team analyzed local census data to provide a report on more than 60 data points. Latest data shows 25,300 immigrants living in Allen County, Carr says.
“Immigrants account for 24% of total population growth in the county,” she says. “So it’s a direct result that immigrants and refugees are actively helping Fort Wayne grow and prosper.”
The local groups also conducted a local community survey beginning in June with the help of political science specialist Andrew Downs. It asked questions about how welcome immigrants and refugees felt in the city. More than 700 responses were collected.
The results of both projects will be released Sept. 8 and presented by experts during the library session Sept. 11 when the audience can weigh in on how the city is doing with being welcoming and creating a sense of belonging, Carr says.
“That’s a really great opportunity if you want to understand the data that’s happening behind the decisions that we’re making at Amani and the decisions that we think the community should make as a whole,” she says.
Learning sessions at the library on Sept. 13 will help people on the path to business ownership.
The population of immigrants and refugees in the city “is really active in starting their own businesses because they often have to rely on themselves to be financially stable here,” Carr says.
Hosted by Amani and the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center, the sessions at 2 and 3 p.m. walk attendees through the process of obtaining an employer identification number. The sessions will be led by Rosalina Perez, program manager for NIIC’s WEOC Women’s Business Center. Perez will also lead a lineup of speakers from 5 to 6 p.m. talking about the next steps to success.
The sessions are free, and registration is available at Eventbrite.com.
Outstanding immigrants, refugees and people who work to create a welcoming community will be honored during the Welcoming Fort Wayne Awards from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at Ceruti’s Summit Room, 6601 Innovation Blvd.
Karrah Herring, the state’s first chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer, is the keynote speaker at the free breakfast program. Registration is required by Sept. 11 at Eventbrite.com.
Welcoming Week wraps up Sept. 16 with Dine and Dance Around the World from 2 to 5 p.m. at Electric Works’ Union Street Market, 1622 Broadway. Global dances will be featured during a free portion of the event.
An all-access pass is available for $20 on Amani’s website. It includes dance lessons by Fort Wayne Dance Collective on the mezzanine level and a $10 gift card to use with the market’s food vendors, which provide cultural dining options. The event is a fundraiser with proceeds benefiting Amani’s services.
“It’s a great opportunity to learn various dance styles and check out the international cuisine that’s at Electric Works,” Carr says.
Food is a universal way people can be introduced to a culture, she says, so it is a part of many of the Welcoming Week events. A listing of international cuisine in the city will be handed out at events and is available on Visit Fort Wayne’s website at www.visitfortwayne.com/restaurants/international-dining.
Events throughout the week are open to all members of the public. More than 800 people attended local Welcoming Week events over eight days in 2022, the first year Amani programmed a full schedule of events.
Carr says Amani thinks about being welcoming not just to immigrants, but also to people new to the area.
“I think Welcoming Week is a great opportunity for people who are moving into Fort Wayne to learn more about our cultures that live here, our heritage that we have here, and also to get to see some of these great landmarks like the Embassy Theatre and to check out our amazing library,” she says.
For more details, go to amanifamilyservices.org/welcoming-week.