Goo Goo Dolls will be appearing at Embassy Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 6, the theater has announced.
In a statement, the Embassy said tickets at $125, $69, $59 and $49 (plus applicable fees), with VIP opportunities also available, can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy.
Member pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday; tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 19, the statement said.
The band's stop in Fort Wayne is part of the "Chaos in Bloom" tour.