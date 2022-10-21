There are a lot of Halloween activities planned between now and Halloween. Here are a few highlights from around the area.
• Wild Zoo Halloween continues weekends through Oct. 30 at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd. Activities include spooky animal enrichment and the Mystery Maze. Costumes are welcome. Zoo hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go to kidszoo.org for themes of each day and tickets.
• Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s Pumpkin Path Display continues through Oct. 30, filled with fall photo opportunities. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Conservatory will also offer a Garden Trick-or-Treat from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Go to BotanicalConservatory.org for more information and prices.
• Fort Wayne Ballet’s production of the locally choreographed “Dracula” can be seen at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. Today there is a Transylvania Twist pizza and dance party at 10:30 p.m. for people with tickets to the 11:30 p.m. performance. The party includes a costume contest and music from Alicia Pyle & the Locals. Go to FortWayneBallet.org for more information and tickets.
• The Warren Scarecrow Festival is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 in downtown Warren. Before the festival, you can check out scarecrows competing in a contest throughout the town.
• Trick or Treat on the Trails is a free event at Winona Lake’s Limitless Park, 1598 Park Ave. From 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29, children can pick up treats on a path starting at the park and winding along part of the Winona Lake Greenway. From 5 to 7 p.m. there are s’mores and storytelling at the park, and at dusk there is a showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
• The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to check out its Halloween Walk from 7 to 9 p.m. today, Saturday, Sunday and Oct. 29 to 30. The free walk’s theme is “Something Strange in Eckhart Park,” with custom-made props and characters from the “Ghostbusters” franchise. Eckhart Park is at 1500 S. Cedar St. in Auburn. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/auburnparksandrecreation.
• Huntertown Family Park, 2302 Woods Road, will have its Halloween at the Park event Oct. 28 and 29. There is food, music, a treat trail, chalk walk, games, costume contest and more. For more information, goo to www.facebook.com/halloweenatpark.
• New Haven has a Trick or Treat Parade from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 at the city’s community center, 7500 Indiana 930 E. For more information, go to www.newhaven.in.gov/439/Halloween-Happenings.
• A Halloween Lantern Parade will light up Kendallville at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. The parade begins at 401 E. Diamond St., travels north on Riley Street, west on Mitchell Street, south on Main Street and west on Rush Street back to the starting point at the Community Learning Center. For more information, go to www.kendallvillemainstreet.com/lantern-parade.
• Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will host a late-night screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St. in Wabash. Tickets are $10 per person at the door or honewellarts.org/rocky.
• There is a Halloween Chalk Walk from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Huntington County Courthouse Square, 201 N. Jefferson St. The public can use the provided chalk to create art in a competition-free zone. The event will be canceled if it is below 60 degrees, raining or there are high winds.
Looking for something spooky? Check out these area haunts.