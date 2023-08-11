The Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale returns today and Saturday with 48 retailers, more than 50 food and beverage providers, live music and activities for families.
Many shops are offering discounts such as 20% off purchases at Paradigm Gallery in Fort Wayne Museum of Art and 25% off select items in the sales garden at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.
On Saturday, there is entertainment at PNC Plaza next to Sweets on Main, 123 W. Main St., and the Allen County Public Library Plaza, 900 Library Plaza.
The schedule includes:
• Live music from the Mad Scatter: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., PNC Plaza
• Family fun activities: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ACPL Plaza
• Flow Down Hula Hoopers: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ACPL Plaza
• Family fun activities: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PNC Plaza
• Rapunzel and Tinkerbell by Your Party Princess: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PNC Plaza
• Live music from the Party Boat: Noon to 2 p.m., ACPL Plaza
• Live music from Ed Renz: 1 to 3 p.m., PNC Plaza.
Hops Harvester Fort Wayne will offer free wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown, connecting shoppers and diners to participating sale locations. A Community Transportation Network bus will provide accessible riding for free.
For a full list of specials and a map to participating locations, go to DTFWSidewalkSale.com.
Fort Wayne Newspapers is a sponsor of the event.