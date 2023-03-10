With the 95th Academy Awards around the corner it is a good time to reflect on the past year of Oscar-nominated films (and some that were overlooked) that made their way through Fort Wayne Cinema Center.
One of the great parts of our approach to how we showcase film as an art form is that we make an effort to examine all the different angles involved in the filmmaking process. We’ve been so fortunate to get guests from all aspects of the film industry to sit down, talk with us and help us take a dive deep into often-overlooked roles that are essential to the “entire package” of a film-going experience that can get noticed during the Oscars ceremony.
We can’t talk about overlooked roles without talking about overlooked films. A standout is “Nope.” This film had buzz from very early on. We learned this during our post-feature conversation with Yigit Isik, poster concept artist for Jordan Peele’s sci-fi thriller.
He thought “Nope” was just a working title; a stand-in for a film yet to be named. Nope, it was all part of a highly conceptualized plot that led to new innovation in film production as well as showcased some seriously memorable performances from Daniel Kaluuya and Kiki Palmer.
We get so much when we get a chance to take a glimpse deeper into everything it takes to make a movie and we did just that with “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” which is nominated for best animated in feature. In August, we were joined by production designer Liz Toonkel to talk about her role in taking a 13-year-old YouTube video and transforming it into a feature-length adaptation. Now we see that work being recognized during award season.
We love an underdog story. “To Leslie” is another film that didn’t get a lot of notice. But we highlighted it and are so excited to see it get a nod. Shot in nineteen days, during strict COVID-19 precautions, it is a low-budget story with an undeniably captivating performance from Andrea Riseborough, who is nominated for lead actress.
Cinema Center recently screened “The Whale,” the latest from Darren Aronofsky. Brendan Fraser’s performance has gotten a lot of attention and we recognize how he conveyed deeply compelling humanity through such a “grotesque” package.
After just the first screening, there is no denying the impact of the performance. The cinema never fails to provide a visceral review as the theater doors open to quiet sniffles and deep sighs. “The Whale” is the latest film to show those instant results. While the door is always to discuss our screenings, we also recognize that sometimes you just have to sit with a film. “The Whale” is proving to be one of those films that may be challenging at times, but breeds empathy.
It is undeniable that “The Brenaissance” underway is for good reason. Brendon Fraser stands out in the role that has earned him a lead actor nod.
Indie darling “Everything Everywhere All at Once” doesn’t instantly come off as the stuff of Oscar dreams, but it has remarkable performances by its cast, inventive mind-bending special effects and a story sunk deep in the multiverse that goes against the grain of traditional Academy standards. Up for 11 Oscars, it is a must-see.
Filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert sampled elements of surrealist comedy, science fiction, fantasy, martial arts and anime into one melting pot of extravagant cinema meant for the big screen. The film is heading into the Academy Awards with universal acclaim and has been collecting numerous awards and accolades along the way.
With a title like “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” it’s not a stretch to say the film has something for everyone. We expect “Everything Everywhere All At Once” to hold onto its momentum and come away with quite a few Oscars.
