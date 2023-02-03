Cinema Center is marking Black History Month with movies and special events including a kickoff party tonight and a panel discussion with Black filmmakers.
“One of the things I wanted to focus on was the Black experience, and not just the history,” senior curator Cambry Hicks says. He aims to break up some of the heaviness of the stories told in February.
“What we have to realize is that a part of that history is the happiness, is the joy, is the laughter,” he says. “In everyone’s history, it’s not just a monolith.”
Programming begins today with a “Blast From the Past” kickoff event at 6 p.m. in Cinema Center’s Spectator Lounge, 437 E. Berry St. Hicks will DJ the party with music from the ’80s and ’90s, and there will be video games from that era to play.
Around 7 p.m. the event will move to the main theater for a screening of the 1995 movie “Friday.” The F. Gary Gray comedy starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker will be screened through Sunday.
When putting together programming for the month, Hicks also looked to showcase things not often seen in the city.
The weekend of Feb. 10 includes screenings of short films by Black filmmakers, such as “Glucose” by Jeron Braxton from Indianapolis. He won an award for the 14-minute animated movie at Sundance Film Festival in 2018. Though a final list of shorts wasn’t provided to The Journal Gazette, Hicks says the movies “go from rom com to animation to self-acceptance to some of the heavier stuff.”
Local photographer Kelsey Martin will host a panel discussion with Black filmmakers along with the Feb. 10 shorts screening.
The LGBTQ community is in the spotlight the weekend of Feb. 17 with screenings of “Paris Is Burning” and “Kiki.” The former title is a 1990 movie highlighting ballroom culture of 1980s New York, when Black and Latino drag queens created their own pageants as a contrast to the more-established and mostly white drag circuits.
That lives on, but it isn’t seen much in Fort Wayne outside drag shows at local club After Dark or at Fort Wayne Pride, says Hicks, who has some experience with the New York ball scene. Beyond those events, some local residents might see a reflection of themselves only on TV shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or “Pose.”
“For me, being Black and identifying as a member of the LGBTQ community, I don’t always feel like I’m 100% included in what is talked about in that Black experience,” he says.
“So that was important for me to want to highlight that.”
The 7 p.m. Feb. 17 screening of “Paris Is Burning” will be paired with a showing of “Black Joy: Niomi Onassis Knight,” a movie Cinema Center created last year about the titular drag artist who got a start at After Dark.
Black trans artist Gia Marie Love, who appears in “Kiki,” will be part of a live Q&A for the 3:30 p.m. screening of that 2016 movie Feb. 18.
The final weekend of February is devoted to history and stories from around the world. It includes screenings of the 1998 animated feature “Kirikou and the Sorceress,” about a baby born in a troubled African village.
For prices and to buy tickets, go to CinemaCenter.org.
Screenings at Cinema Center in February that are not part of Black History Month programming include “When You Finish Saving the World,” “Spoiler Alert” and “The Whale.”